Joseph honored to be part of Penguins Black Hockey History game

PITTSBURGH -- Pierre-Olivier Joseph rarely is seen without a smile.

Even during tough stretches, it seems nearly impossible to catch the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman in a sour mood. That's not to say Joseph doesn't take adversity seriously. He just tends to respond with a natural positivity.

Joseph hopes that comes across against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the annual Penguins Black Hockey History game (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN3).

"It means the world to me. If I can give back to my next generation of hockey players, that's what I want to do," Joseph said. "Just to be thankful for everything that the people before did what they did. So I think it's just important that we keep giving the recognition to the players, to the communities, to the people watching and the people who want to play.

"So personally, tonight is an exciting game for myself. I'm just excited to give back to what someone gave me before."

A pregame pep rally, hosted by the City of Pittsburgh/School District of Pittsburgh "One-Band-One-Sound" All-City Marching Band, will be held outside of PPG Paints Arena, along with a VIP reception with the Black Girl Hockey Club, a nonprofit focusing on making hockey inclusive for Black women.

Black leaders and change agents in Pittsburgh will be honored in a community spotlight. "Lift Every Voice and Sing," the Black national anthem, will be performed by the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church Choir during the first intermission.

There will be various auctions from the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, including specialty jerseys, pucks and locker room name plates. Organizations tied to supporting the Black Community in Western Pennsylvania will have informational tables throughout the concourse.

Joseph, who has played 114 NHL games in four seasons with the Penguins, often has expressed the importance of these initiatives.

As an NHL rookie during the 2020-21 season, he was consulted during the development of the "Willie O'Ree Academy," named after O'Ree, who became the League's first Black player Jan. 18, 1958. O'Ree was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder in 2018.

The academy opened June 15, 2021, starting with a nine-week training program for Black youth players aged 10-18 who already were skating in the Pittsburgh Amateur Hockey League and Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League. DICK's Sporting Goods has teamed with the Penguins Foundation to provide funding and apparel.

"I was them one day, when I was younger," Joseph said. "I was looking up to older athletes that look just like me. I think it's just important for me to be there for these people and these kids, to those families that don't necessarily have the necessities of it or the accessibility of playing hockey in white communities or in hockey in general. I just want to give back to them for everything that people did for me."

Before the academy launched, Joseph appreciated O'Ree from afar, never having the opportunity to meet someone he considers a hero. That changed June 27, when he attended the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

On stage to tell the story of teammate Kris Letang, who won the Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey, Joseph wore a custom-made brown suit jacket lined with pictures of historic Black athletes.

It included O'Ree, who attended the ceremony to present the Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award. Joseph finally got to meet his idol, coming away with his suit autographed.

"I ended up wearing it that day," Joseph said. "The fact that I was able to see him that day, it was super nerve-wracking, just seeing him from far away and being able to talk to his family and being able to ask for his signature.

"Now it's all framed up in my home back home. So, it's definitely a moment that I'm never going to forget. Really something special."