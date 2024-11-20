Flores staying hopeful, humble during journey through junior hockey

Owen Flores grew up in Antioch, Illinois, next to the Wisconsin border but not close to year-round hockey rinks. He found the sport easy to love. The logistics were another matter. The nearest youth hockey programs were in Palatine or Vernon Hills, around 30 minutes from home -- on a good day.

Flores moved away from Antioch at age 17 to play for the London Knights, one of the most storied junior programs in North America. Around the time of his Ontario Hockey League debut during the 2021-22 season, Flores began a tradition that he continues to this day. Before every game, he writes the same message on the tape of his goaltending stick.

Be hopeful. Be humble.

These days, the simple, powerful mantra is yielding impressive results.

Flores, a 20-year-old playing for Niagara, is enjoying the best season of his junior career. Even before the end of November, he has reached his previous high for wins in a season (10) and had a career-best .901 save percentage.

One year after finishing with the OHL's worst record, the IceDogs (13-7-0-0) are fourth in the Eastern Conference. They play at home against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Thursday.

"I had a huge summer with goalie coaches back at home and training," Flores said. "Coming into this year with an open mind, we made some adjustments to the team. It's a great environment with everybody here."

Flores credits Illinois-based goaltending coach Tony Martino, an amateur scout with the Toronto Maple Leafs for seven years before he joined the Winnipeg Jets on July 24, 2022, as a key influence in his development. His first and most enduring hockey coaches are even closer to him: his father, Art, and uncle, Eleazar.