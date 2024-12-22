Sanderson OT goal lifts Senators past Canucks for 6th straight win

Ottawa has won eight of its past nine games, but it was the first win in the NHL for Merilainen, a 22-year-old rookie. He was playing his third NHL game and first since late in the 2022-23 season after being called up on Dec. 15 following an undisclosed injury to backup goalie Anton Forsberg.

“Can't really describe it,” Merilainen said of the feeling. “It's been a long time since I played and just so happy to get the first win.”

Quinn Hughes had a goal and two assists and Lankinen made 17 saves for the Canucks (16-10-7), who are winless in three games (0-1-2).

“It's a good thing that we battled back to get a point but it's kind of getting annoying,” Boeser said. “We got to find a way to get two points.”

Giroux put Ottawa ahead 1-0 just 1:45 into the first period by deflecting a Thomas Chabot wrist shot from just inside the blue line down past Lankinen.

Pinto made it 2-0 at 16:22 on a 2-on-1 by finishing off a cross-ice pass from Michael Amadio before Lankinen could push across to his left.

“We gave them about five odd-man rushes that, to me, make no sense,” Canucks coach Rick Tocchet said. “We can't gamble. We're not that type of team. We're hoping the guy's going to win the battle. You lose the battle and they get an odd-man rush. You can't play that way and we're going to have to do some digging on that, because that's just, that's river hockey. We can’t play that way.”

Boeser converted a backdoor pass from Hughes at the bottom of the left circle to make it 2-1 at 18:04, and Hughes tied it 2-2 at 19:42 with a wrist shot past the blocker of a screened Merilainen from the top of the left circle.

“I like the way we battled back in the first period to get it tied up,” Boeser said.