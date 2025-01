Senators at Blues projected lineups

SENATORS (19-16-2) at BLUES (18-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Adam Gaudette -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt -- Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Mathieu Joseph -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Nathan Walker -- Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (illness)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Forsberg could start after Merilainen made 21 saves Thursday. … Faulk is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said; Faulk took part in the Blues' optional morning skate Friday but if he can't play, Perunovich, a defenseman, will play with Tucker and Suter would move up and play with Broberg.