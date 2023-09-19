Senators optimistic they’ll sign Pinto to contract soon

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Senators are optimistic about signing Shane Pinto to a contract soon, general manager Pierre Dorion said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old forward remains a restricted free agent with training camp set to open Wednesday. Pinto was not included on the Senators’ 56-player camp roster released Tuesday.

Dorion told TSN 1200 radio that conversations with Pinto’s camp are progressing.

"My phone rang this morning, texting throughout the course [of the morning],” Dorion said. “We've been talking quite a bit over the last few days. We hope to get it done. We'd love to have Shane in camp as soon as possible, but this is a process. It's definitely been a process, in this case. We know our fans want him, we want him here, he wants to be here, so it's just working through it and hopefully there's a resolution sooner than later."

When asked about a potential timeline for a deal to be completed, Dorion said he’s “still working right now” and “not a gambling man.”

Pinto, who was selected by the Senators in the second round (No. 32) of the 2019 NHL Draft, had 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists) in 82 games in 2022-23, his first full NHL season. He is the final piece to a forward corps that was somewhat jumbled during the offseason.

After it was clear that restricted free agent forward Alex DeBrincat would not re-sign with the Senators, they traded him to the Detroit Red Wings on July 9 and acquired forward Dominik Kubalik in the deal. On July 27, the Senators signed forward Vladimir Tarasenko, a six-time 30-goal scorer, to a one-year, $5 million contract.

Despite Pinto’s status, alternate captain Claude Giroux said Tuesday that there is an abundance of positive energy heading into training camp and that the players have already gotten to work.

“I can’t talk for other teams, but with my past experiences, there’s not a lot of guys that usually come a week or two weeks early,” Giroux said at the Senators’ annual charity golf tournament. “We’re all skating and training together. It’s been a lot of fun. You can see how guys, with our expectations and what we want to do this year, you can see that guys are hitting the gas a little bit more.”

Ottawa (39-35-8) finished sixth in the Atlantic Division last season and six points behind the Florida Panthers for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference, missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a sixth straight season.

Forward Egor Sokolov, who played five games for the Senators in 2022-23, is also without a contract but will take part in training camp.