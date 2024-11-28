SAN JOSE -- Adam Gaudette scored twice, including the go-ahead goal with 4:12 remaining, for the Ottawa Senators in a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday.
Senators recover, edge Sharks despite being limited to 11 shots
Gaudette scores twice, Stutzle has 3 assists for Ottawa
Gaudette gave the Senators a 4-3 lead when he stretched out with one hand on his stick to redirect a pass from Tim Stutzle over the glove of Mackenzie Blackwood.
It was the only shot in the period for the Senators, who were outshot in the game 39-11.
"I'm just playing hockey, just doing my thing out there," Gaudette said. "[I'm] playing with some great players out there, and I couldn't do it without the guys on the ice, so I owe a lot to them."
Tyler Kleven scored his first NHL goal, and Stutzle had three assists for the Senators (10-11-1), who have won two straight after losing their previous five. Linus Ullmark made 36 saves.
"It's obvious we weren't on the top of our game," Ottawa coach Travis Green said. "We could tell that we didn't have our skating legs tonight, and almost top to bottom. Linus gave us a [heck] of a game, and [we] found a way to win."
Will Smith had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini scored for the Sharks (7-13-5), who are 2-4-3 in their past nine games. Blackwood made seven saves.
"Results were [poor]," San Jose coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "We played some good hockey. [We've] got to be smarter in some scenarios, which we're learning. [It was] a frustrating night."
Gaudette gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period. Stuzle skated around a sliding Jake Walman on a 2-on-1 rush and sent a centering pass to Gaudette, who tapped it inside the right post.
Josh Norris made it 2-0 at 13:56, burying a one-timer over the blocker of Blackwood for a power-play goal. Stutzle started the play by winning a battle for the puck along the left boards and passing to Drake Batherson, who found Norris at the right hash marks.
Mario Ferraro made it 2-1 at 9:19 of the second period, scoring into an open net from the left circle to finish off a passing play through the slot by Smith and Klim Kostin.
Kleven, who was playing in his 39th NHL game, pushed it to 3-1 at 15:22 with a slap shot from the top of the left circle that beat a screened Blackwood.
"I just buried my head and tried to shoot as hard as I can," Kleven said.
Celebrini cut it to 3-2 at 4:48 of the third period. William Eklund kicked a rebound to his stick in front and sent a cross-crease pass to Celebrini for a tap-in.
"There was a rebound there and their goalie was going really hard on me, and I saw [Celebrini] on the backside," Eklund said. "I just tried to give him the puck. This time it went through."
Smith then tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 12:32. He took a pass from Fabian Zetterlund in the slot and scored with a shot that initially hit off the crossbar before deflecting in off the pad of Ullmark.
"I mean, that's been our identity all year, the game is never over," Smith said. "... I mean, look at the shots. We had a bunch of chances that we could have buried. I thought we played a good game."
NOTES: Stutzle extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists). ... Celebrini has scored in consecutive games for the first time in his NHL career. ... Gaudette has scored 11 goals in 21 games this season, one shy of his NHL career high he set in 59 games with the Vancouver Canucks in 2019-20. ... Senators forward Brady Tkachuk had two assists and has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past three games. ... Sharks forward Barclay Goodrow left in the first period with an upper-body injury. There was no update after the game.