Senators recover, edge Sharks despite being limited to 11 shots

Gaudette gave the Senators a 4-3 lead when he stretched out with one hand on his stick to redirect a pass from Tim Stutzle over the glove of Mackenzie Blackwood.

It was the only shot in the period for the Senators, who were outshot in the game 39-11.

"I'm just playing hockey, just doing my thing out there," Gaudette said. "[I'm] playing with some great players out there, and I couldn't do it without the guys on the ice, so I owe a lot to them."