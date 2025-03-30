Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (39-28-5) at PENGUINS (29-34-11)
5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Penguins projected lineup
Rutger McGroarty -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Ville Koivunen -- Rickard Rakell -- Connor Dewar
Philip Tomasino -- Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari
Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Emil Bemstrom
Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang
Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Shea
Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body)
Status report
Forsberg will likely start after Ullmark made 29 saves in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... McGroarty and Koivunen were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. McGroarty, selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 14) in the 2022 NHL Draft, started the season with three games in Pittsburgh; Koivunen, drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) in 2021, could make his NHL debut. ... Penguins forward Bokondji Imama will be miss the rest of the season after having biceps surgery Saturday. He is expected to need 4-6 months to recover.