Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (39-28-5) at PENGUINS (29-34-11)

5 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Michael Amadio

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Penguins projected lineup

Rutger McGroarty -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Ville Koivunen -- Rickard Rakell -- Connor Dewar

Philip Tomasino -- Kevin Hayes -- Noel Acciari

Danton Heinen -- Blake Lizotte -- Emil Bemstrom

Matt Grzelcyk -- Kris Letang

Conor Timmins -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Shea

Injured: Evgeni Malkin (upper body), P.O Joseph (upper body), Tommy Novak (lower body)

Status report

Forsberg will likely start after Ullmark made 29 saves in a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday. ... McGroarty and Koivunen were recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Friday. McGroarty, selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round (No. 14) in the 2022 NHL Draft, started the season with three games in Pittsburgh; Koivunen, drafted by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 51) in 2021, could make his NHL debut. ... Penguins forward Bokondji Imama will be miss the rest of the season after having biceps surgery Saturday. He is expected to need 4-6 months to recover.

