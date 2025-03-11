Senators at Flyers projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic
Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Egor Zamula
Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... Forsberg is expected to start after Ullmark made 48 saves Monday. ... Fedotov will make consecutive starts for the first time since Jan. 5-7. ... Andrae will play after being scratched for a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday; he'll replace Zamula, a defenseman.