Senators at Flyers projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic

Injured: Nick Cousins (knee)

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Olle Lycksell -- Ryan Poehling -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Jakob Pelletier

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Egor Zamula

Injured: Garnett Hathaway (upper body)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Tuesday following a 2-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. ... Forsberg is expected to start after Ullmark made 48 saves Monday. ... Fedotov will make consecutive starts for the first time since Jan. 5-7. ... Andrae will play after being scratched for a 3-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Sunday; he'll replace Zamula, a defenseman.