Norris breaks tie in 3rd period, sparks Senators past Wild

Merilainen makes 30 saves for Ottawa, which had lost 2 in row

Senators at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Josh Norris scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Minnesota Wild 3-1 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Norris made it 2-1 on the power play at 12:42 with a one-timer from the right face-off dot that went over Filip Gustavsson’s glove.

Ridly Greig and Claude Giroux also scored for Ottawa (19-15-2), which had lost two in a row, including a 4-2 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday. Leevi Merilainen made 30 saves.

Frederick Gaudreau scored for Minnesota (22-11-4), which has lost five of its past seven. Gustavsson made 33 saves.

Gaudreau made it 1-0 at 17:19 of the first period, getting a piece of a Declan Chisholm point shot.

Greig tied it 1-1 at 1:47 of the second period with a rebound at the left post after Travis Hamonic’s shot caromed off the end boards.

After Norris put Ottawa in front in the third, Giroux broke up a Matt Boldy pass in the Senators zone and sent the puck into an empty net at 19:16 for the 3-1 final.

Minnesota played the final 27 seconds with a 6-on-4 advantage, with Gustavsson pulled and Ottawa forward Brady Tkachuk in the penalty box after being called for roughing.

