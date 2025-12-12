Senators at Wild projected lineups

SENATORS (14-12-4) at WILD (17-9-5)
2 p.m ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Liam Ohgren
Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon
Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)
Status report
Eller, a center, will be out “a little while” after blocking a shot in a 6-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Brodin is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday as insurance and will slot in if Brodin can’t go. … Rossi, a forward, practiced Friday and will not play against the Senators but is possible for Sunday when the Wild host the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI).