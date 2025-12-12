Senators at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (14-12-4) at WILD (17-9-5)

2 p.m ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Ryan Hartman -- Liam Ohgren

Ben Jones -- Nico Sturm -- Tyler Pitlick

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Matt Kiersted, Hunter Haight, David Jiricek

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (upper body), Jacob Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Eller, a center, will be out “a little while” after blocking a shot in a 6-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Brodin is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury. Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Friday as insurance and will slot in if Brodin can’t go. … Rossi, a forward, practiced Friday and will not play against the Senators but is possible for Sunday when the Wild host the Boston Bruins (6 p.m. ET; FDSNNO, FDSNWI).

