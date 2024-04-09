Senators at Panthers 

SENATORS (34-39-4) at PANTHERS (48-24-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues
Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg
Gustav Forsling -- Brandon Montour
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz
Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)
Status report
Korpisalo will make his sixth straight start and ninth in 10 games. ... Stutzle, a center, will miss his second straight game after taking a hit from Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky will start for the fifth time in six games. ... Balinskis enters the lineup in place of Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, who is being rested. … Lorentz, a center, missed the win at Ottawa with an illness but is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday.