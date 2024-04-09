Senators at Panthers 

SENATORS (34-39-4) at PANTHERS (48-24-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Evan Rodrigues

Jonah Gadjovich -- Kevin Stenlund -- Ryan Lomberg

Gustav Forsling -- Brandon Montour

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Josh Mahura -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Tobias Bjornfot, Kyle Okposo, Steven Lorentz

Injured: Carter Verhaeghe (upper body), Aaron Ekblad (lower body)

Status report

Korpisalo will make his sixth straight start and ninth in 10 games. ... Stutzle, a center, will miss his second straight game after taking a hit from Mikkola in a 6-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday. ... Bobrovsky will start for the fifth time in six games. ... Balinskis enters the lineup in place of Ekman-Larsson, a defenseman, who is being rested. … Lorentz, a center, missed the win at Ottawa with an illness but is expected to be a healthy scratch Tuesday.