Senators at Oilers projected lineups

SENATORS (18-13-2) at OILERS (20-11-2)
8 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Time Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Barnard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Cole Reinhardt
Injured: Anton Forsberg (undisclosed), David Perron (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Brett Kulak
Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
Neither the Oilers nor the Senators held a morning skate. ... Amadio went through concussion protocol after taking a hit into the boards from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Vincent Desharnais at 5:06 of the third period in Ottawa's 5-4 overtime win Saturday. Reinhardt, a forward, would likely play if Amadio is unavailable.