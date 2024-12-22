Senators at Oilers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (18-13-2) at OILERS (20-11-2)

8 p.m. ET; RDS, SNW, TSN5

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Time Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Ridly Greig -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Barnard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Cole Reinhardt

Injured: Anton Forsberg (undisclosed), David Perron (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Corey Perry

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Brett Kulak

Troy Stecher -- Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

Neither the Oilers nor the Senators held a morning skate. ... Amadio went through concussion protocol after taking a hit into the boards from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Vincent Desharnais at 5:06 of the third period in Ottawa's 5-4 overtime win Saturday. Reinhardt, a forward, would likely play if Amadio is unavailable.

