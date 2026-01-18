Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (22-19-6) at RED WINGS (29-16-4)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Leevi Merilainen

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Reimer would make his Senators debut after Merilainen made 13 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Ullmark was expected to travel and could back up Reimer; he has not played since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28.