Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SENATORS (13-12-4) at BLUE JACKETS (13-11-6)

7 pm. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Drake Batherson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Stephen Halliday

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner

Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger

Brendan Gaunce -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson

Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)

Status report

MacDermid, a scratch in three straight games and 10 of the past 11, is expected to replace Halliday, a forward. … Jenner returns after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Del Bel Belluz, a forward, will be scratched. Monahan and Fantilli swapped line at the morning skate.