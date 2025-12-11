Senators at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SENATORS (13-12-4) at BLUE JACKETS (13-11-6)
7 pm. ET; FDSNOH, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Drake Batherson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Stephen Halliday
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
Kent Johnson -- Adam Fantilli -- Boone Jenner
Miles Wood -- Charlie Coyle -- Cole Sillinger
Brendan Gaunce -- Isac Lundestrom -- Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Damon Severson
Brendan Smith -- Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese, Luca Del Bel Belluz
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Mathieu Olivier (upper body)
Status report
MacDermid, a scratch in three straight games and 10 of the past 11, is expected to replace Halliday, a forward. … Jenner returns after missing 14 games with an upper-body injury. … Del Bel Belluz, a forward, will be scratched. Monahan and Fantilli swapped line at the morning skate.