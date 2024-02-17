Bedard gets goal, assist in Blackhawks win against Senators

Bedard has three points (goal, two assists) in two games since missing 14 with a fractured jaw. The rookie center returned in a 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

Jason Dickinson scored the go-ahead goal on his own rebound with 1:52 left in the third period, and Petr Mrazek made 40 saves for the Blackhawks (15-37-3), who have won 11 in a row against the Senators.

Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist for the Senators (22-27-2), who have lost two in a row. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Nick Foligno gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 13:29 of the first period. Bedard took a drop pass from Philipp Kurashev in the offensive zone and passed the puck back to Kurashev at the goal line. Kurashev put it in front to Foligno, who tapped it in.

Stutzle tied it 1-1 at 15:57, finishing a give-and-go with Claude Giroux on a 2-on-1.

The Senators took a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal by Jakob Chychrun at 8:13 of the second period. He scored with a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a pass by Vladimir Tarasenko.

Bedard tied it 2-2 at 10:54, putting a wrist shot through Korpisalo’s pads after taking a pass from Kurashev in the left circle.

Bedard appeared to give the Blackhawks the lead at 12:24 of the third, but the Senators successfully challenged for offside and the goal was overturned.