Senators at Sabres projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jiri Kulich, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: None

Status report

Zub rotated in on the third pair during the Senators morning skate Tuesday but the defenseman will miss his ninth consecutive game. ... Benson could return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury; if he cannot play, Kulich, a forward, likely would play in his spot. … Clifton, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second straight game.