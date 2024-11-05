Senators at Sabres projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Connor Clifton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jiri Kulich, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: None
Status report
Zub rotated in on the third pair during the Senators morning skate Tuesday but the defenseman will miss his ninth consecutive game. ... Benson could return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury; if he cannot play, Kulich, a forward, likely would play in his spot. … Clifton, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second straight game.