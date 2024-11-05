Senators at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (6-5-0) at SABRES (4-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Jiri Kulich, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: None

Status report

Zub rotated in on the third pair during the Senators morning skate Tuesday but the defenseman will miss his ninth consecutive game. ... Benson could return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury; if he cannot play, Kulich, a forward, likely would play in his spot. … Clifton, a defenseman, will be scratched for a second straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Johnson to make season debut for Bruins

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

Campbell’s devotion to NHL leads to Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Pastrnak takes responsibility for benching in Bruins win against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

‘NHL Induction Class’ podcast now available

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now