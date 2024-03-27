Senators at Sabres

SENATORS (30-36-4) at SABRES (34-33-5)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph

Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Joonas Korpisalo

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Travis Hamonic

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Kale Clague, Eric Comrie

Injured: Lukas Rousek (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Korpisalo will start for a third straight game. … Quinn is expected to return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. … Luukkonen is expected to make his eighth start in nine games. ... Rousek, a forward, will be out a few days after he was hit in the face by a stick at practice Tuesday.

