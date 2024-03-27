Senators at Sabres

SENATORS (30-36-4) at SABRES (34-33-5)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, SN, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Angus Crookshank -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Mathieu Joseph
Boris Katchouk -- Mark Kastelic -- Parker Kelly
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Joonas Korpisalo
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Travis Hamonic
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Rourke Chartier (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jeff Skinner -- Peyton Krebs -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons --Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi
Scratched: Kale Clague, Eric Comrie
Injured: Lukas Rousek (upper body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate Wednesday. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. … Korpisalo will start for a third straight game. … Quinn is expected to return after missing 23 games with a lower-body injury. … Luukkonen is expected to make his eighth start in nine games. ... Rousek, a forward, will be out a few days after he was hit in the face by a stick at practice Tuesday.