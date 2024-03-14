On Campus: Casey, Ufko among NHL Draft picks seeking to make NCAA Tournament 

Conference tournaments kick into high gear this weekend in all six conferences in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

Once these tournaments are finished, the 16-team field for the NCAA Tournament will be selected March 24, with regionals to follow starting March 28 in and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Springfield, Massachusetts, and March 29 in Maryland Heights, Missouri, and Providence, Rhode Island.

The four regional winners will advance to the Frozen Four at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on April 11-13.

Teams on or close to the PairWise bubble -- roughly Nos. 11 through 16 -- will battle this weekend to improve or solidify their positions. Pairwise is the multifactor system used in college hockey to rank the strength of teams.

As teams try to make their best case, they will be looking to their best players to lead the way.

In alphabetical order, here are 10 NHL draft picks who could make a difference for their teams this weekend.