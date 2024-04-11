Hanifin signs 8-year, $58.8 million contract with Golden Knights

Noah Hanifin signed an eight-year, $58.8 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $7.35 million.

The 27-year-old defenseman has 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) in 77 games this season, including 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 16 games since he was acquired from the Calgary Flames in a three-team trade on March 6. He could have become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

The No. 5 pick by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Hanifin has 283 points (62 goals, 221 assists) in 675 regular-season games for the Golden Knights, Flames and Hurricanes and eight assists in 27 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

The Golden Knights (42-28-8) hold the second wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference and are one point behind the Los Angeles Kings for third in the Pacific Division.