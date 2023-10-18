State Your Case: Playoff chances for Penguins, Red Wings 

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings faced off in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season 14 years ago. After the Red Wings got the best of Pittsburgh in the 2008 Final, the Penguins won the Cup the following year.

Much has changed since then. The Penguins went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs 16 consecutive seasons, winning the Cup in 2016 and 2017, before not qualifying last season. The Red Wings haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2015-16 after making it for 25 straight seasons.

Each team is looking to get back this season and will play at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS), but which is better positioned to make the playoffs this season?

That's the question before NHL.com writers Tracey Myers and Amalie Benjamin in this installment of State Your Case.

Myers: I'm going Red Wings here. Yes, I know, they haven't made the playoffs for seven straight seasons, but all bad things must come to an end, right? After several seasons of rebuilding, Detroit has the group that will end the postseason drought. I love the additions of forwards Alex DeBrincat, who first showed his scoring prowess with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2017-22; and J.T. Compher, who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022. Dylan Larkin is looking to build off last season, when the Red Wings captain had an NHL career-high 79 points (32 goals, 47 assists) in 80 games. Goalie Ville Husso, who was 26-22-7 with a 3.11 goals-against average, .863 save percentage and four shutouts last season, will get into a rhythm soon enough. The hockey world is better with the Red Wings in the playoffs, and they'll get there this season.