Most interesting game among 14 matchups Thursday debated

There are exactly three weeks left in the NHL regular season, with six games April 18 wrapping things up.

But there is still plenty to be decided. Entering the 14 games Thursday, only half of the 16 berths in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have been clinched. Three of the four divisions have a difference of three points or fewer between the first-place team and the second-place team.

The race for the second wild card from the Eastern Conference is tight, with the Washington Capitals ahead of the Detroit Red Wings by two points, the New Jersey Devils by five points, and the New York Islanders by six points. Even the Buffalo Sabres (eight points back) and Pittsburgh Penguins (nine points back) are still in the hunt.

In the Western Conference, the Dallas Stars (99 points), Colorado Avalanche (97) and Winnipeg Jets (94) are five points apart for first, second and third in the Central Division. In the Pacific Division, the second-place Edmonton Oilers are three points ahead of the third-place Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings and Oilers go head-to-head Thursday, and though it’s a big one, it’s not the only game on the schedule with huge playoff implications.

But which one is the most interesting? We asked seven NHL.com writers to give their picks for most anticipated game Thursday: