NHL Trade Buzz: Bruins seek ‘stiff defender,’ help on offense

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 10 days remaining until the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET on March 8). Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins are approaching the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline with their worst stretch of the season, having gone 1-0-3 on a four-game road trip that ended with a 4-3 shootout loss at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. They have played six straight overtime games, a franchise record.

Asked by The Athletic what is on his wish list ahead of the Trade Deadline, Bruins president Cam Neely joked, “That’s a big list. That’s a big wish list, that one, based on where we’re at. But we’ll try to figure something out that’s going to give us opportunities to improve upon, for sure.”

Neely mentioned another “stiff defender” and help on offense as potential targets for a team that has performed better than expected this season, but which is currently in a slump. The Bruins (34-12-14) remain the top team in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Florida Panthers.

Boston went all-in last season, acquiring Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet Hathaway and Dmitry Orlov in the midst of a record-breaking season that ended in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

Neely acknowledged the Bruins have slipped on special teams and have struggled to close out games, especially on the road trip. He also acknowledged they have little in the way of flexibility, both being tight to the salary cap ($83.5 million) and because they have traded away several draft picks; they do not have a selection in the first three rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Calgary Flames

Which goalies will get moved before the Trade Deadline?

In talking about two of the top trade targets on ESPN’s “The Drop” podcast, Jacob Markstrom (Calgary Flames) and Juuse Saros (Nashville Predators), Kevin Weekes called it “50-50” that each of them would be moved before the Deadline, though he said he would have put it at 60-40 or even 70-30 as recently as a few weeks ago.

Weekes mentioned that the Flames (28-25-5) may be less interested in trading Markstrom given their recent uptick in play. They have won three in a row and seven of 10 and are five points behind the Predators (32-25-2) for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

“New Jersey would absolutely be the perfect place for Markstrom,” Weekes said. “But the Calgary Flames are making a bit of a push. I’m not sure they want to park with Markstrom at this point; it doesn’t appear like they’re really fully eager. I know that the talks had gone down the line with the Devils; it seemed relatively close. I confirmed that in speaking to some people within the organization at the Stadium Series game a couple of weeks ago. So right now, this is a 50-50 proposition if Calgary will choose to move him or not. But I know one thing: the Devils need him.”

Weekes put Saros in the same category, given Nashville’s surge to the second wild card in the West. The Predators have won five straight games.

Markstrom has two more years on his contract; Saros has one.