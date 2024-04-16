NHL sets attendance record for 2023-24 season

Total figure is 22,560,634 with games being played to 97 percent capacity

NJD_fans_HFC

© Rich Graessle/NHLI

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – The National Hockey League has set an all-time record for total attendance in a single season.

More fans have experienced live the 2023-24 regular season, acclaimed for scoring feats not seen in decades and competitive races right to the wire, than any other in the League's 106-year history.

The eight-game Monday slate pushed the total attendance figure for the 2023-24 regular season to 22,560,634 (1,294 GP), surpassing the previous high of 22,436,532 set in 2022-23. NHL games have played to 97% capacity at the 36 host venues, which include the 32 home arenas plus Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 18 games remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, which concludes Thursday, April 18, will add to the record total.

