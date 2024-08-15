Goalie virtual reality tool highlights Fanatics Fest NYC

Have you ever wondered what it's like to stare down a slap shot from Alex Ovechkin? Well, thanks to NHL Sense Arena, you can experience it for yourself.

The training tool involves using a virtual reality headset to test your reflexes and positioning in numerous drills designed to keep goalies sharp and help them improve in areas without actually stepping on the ice. A similar module for players focuses on hockey sense development. Each is labeled The Official VR training tool of USA Hockey.

Created by Bob Tetiva in 2021, Sense Arena was rebranded to NHL Sense Arena last year allowing all 32 NHL teams and logos to be present in the game so users can virtually play as a member of their favorite team.

"It's super easy and the most thrilling experience is actually to put yourself in the shoes of an NHL goalie and then face shots," Tetiva said. "We have videos of NHL shooters. So you see a video of a real guy approaching and releasing a shot and then as soon as the puck from the video leaves his stick, we replace that video puck by a real virtual puck that travels to you and you are supposed to make a save so you can really experience how fast it is, how good reaction you have to have, how close these guys are."

NHL Sense Arena will be on display at Fanatics Fest NYC, a concept that was conceived by Fanatics, the multibillion-dollar global sports distribution giant and NHL partner, which will run from Friday through Sunday at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City.

Numerous NHL goalies, including Devon Levi of the Buffalo Sabres, Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken, Eric Comrie of the Winnipeg Jets and Devin Cooley of the Calgary Flames use it, and five NHL teams have contracts with NHL Sense Arena.

"It started out as a goalie training tool and no doubt, the COVID-19 pandemic helped us to really kick it off because everybody was looking for an opportunity to stay sharp," Tetiva said. "We engaged with a backup goalie from the Carolina Hurricanes who wanted to try it out. We sent him the system, he fell in love with it and posted on Instagram and it opened the floodgates of other goalies reaching out to us saying, 'I saw this guy and I want to try it as well.'

"So during COVID, we had about 40 NHL goalies using Sense Arena just to keep up with the game during the days when they couldn't go on ice. And from there onwards, after everything reopened again, they already knew that this is something that they can benefit from while preparing for the season or even during the season. Now it's a warmup tool for those guys."

But NHL goalies aren't the only ones using NHL Sense Arena. It's made it's way to the NCAA and youth leagues as well to help hone skills and train those not yet in the NHL who may be aspiring to get there.

"More than half of our users are actually U18, U16 kids playing high school hockey and then moving to the first year of juniors so that's something that even makes me more happy that we can actually contribute to the benefits of the development of those young kids that have the aspiration to be an NHLers one day," Tetiva said.