Oct. 1: NHL Preseason Roundup

Panarin leaves Rangers game with lower-body injury; Senators score 4 power-play goals in win

Recap: Devils @ Rangers 10.1.24

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Artemi Panarin left in the first period with a lower-body injury for the New York Rangers in their 5-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The forward also exited a preseason game on Sept. 24 against the New York Islanders with an injury and did not play in the two games since.

Kaapo Kakko, Adam Edstrom, Victor Mancini, Connor Mackey and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers (4-1-0). Bo Groulx, Brennan Othmann and Zac Jones each had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 16 saves before he was replaced by Dylan Garand, who made 14 saves in the third period.

Kevin Labanc had two goals and an assist, Jakub Zboril had a goal and an assist and Brian Halonen scored for the Devils (1-5-0). Isaac Poulter made 26 saves through two periods before he gave way to Tyler Brennan, who made six saves.

Kakko gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 6:41 of the first period with a redirection off Jones’ wrist shot from the point.

Zboril tied it 1-1 at 7:31, stuffing in a rebound in front after his initial shot from the slot.

Edstrom scored to put the Rangers ahead 2-1 at 5:25 of the second. He took a lead pass from Othmann, drove to the net and stuffed in a backhand.

Labanc tied it 2-2 at 9:04 when he put in a rebound in front.

Mancini put the Rangers back up 3-2 at 17:01 with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Mackey made it 4-2 at 17:29, beating Poulter with a snap shot from the top of the left circle.

Trocheck pushed it to 5-2 with a power-play goal at 3:22 of the third. He carried the puck into the offensive zone, cut across the left circle and beat Brennan with a wrist shot from the slot.

Labanc made it 5-3 at 9:22 with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Halonen cut it to 5-4 at 19:23 with Brennan on the bench for an extra attacker.

Senators 4, Canadiens 3: The Ottawa Senators scored all four of their goals on the power play in the win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Ottawa captain Brady Tkachuk and forward Tim Stutzle both left the game midway through the second period and did not return with an upper-body injury. Stutzle took a hit from Montreal's Arber Xhekaj, who was assessed a game misconduct, and Tkachuk engaged with Xhekaj after the play. Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot also left the game for precautionary reasons.

Adam Gaudette and Carter Yakemchuk each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (3-1-1). Michael Amadio and Ridly Greig also scored for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 29 saves.

Jake Evans, Kirby Dach and Oliver Kapanen scored for Montreal (2-3-0). Cayden Primeau made 12 saves.

Trailing 2-0, the Senators took advantage of the power play after Xhekaj's hit on Stutzle to score three goals in less than four minutes.

Amadio snapped in a rebound off Yakemchuk's shot to make it 2-1 at 11:16 of the second period. Gaudette tied the game at 14:02, burying a wrist shot in the top right corner of the net, and Greig put the Senators up 3-2 just 48 seconds later.

Yakemchuk's power-play goal made it 4-2 Ottawa at 1:51 of the third period.

Evans gave the Canadiens a 1-0 lead at 13:05 of the first period, walking into a wrist shot from the right circle off an Ottawa turnover.

Dach's wrist shot from the right circle bounced off Ottawa forward Matthew Highmore and into the net for a 2-0 lead at 4:01 of the second period.

Kapanen's goal at 13:55 of the third period made it a 4-3 final.

Forward Josh Norris and defenseman Artem Zub made their preseason debuts for Ottawa. Norris had an assist in 18:50 and Zub played 19:40.

Recap: Senators @ Canadiens 10.1.24

Red Wings 2, Penguins 1: Nate Danielson scored the go-ahead goal with 2:49 remaining in the third period to give the Detroit Red Wings the win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

It was the first goal this preseason for Danielson, who was selected by Detroit with the No. 9 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He skated in on a partial breakaway and beat Tristan Jarry five-hole with a wrist shot.

Amadeus Lombardi also scored, and Ville Husso made 43 saves for the Red Wings (3-1-1).

Rickard Rakell scored, and Jarry made 17 saves for the Penguins (2-3-0).

Rakell gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead at 1:34 of the second period, tapping in a rebound near the right post.

Lombardi tied it 1-1 at 2:48 of the second. He beat Jarry blocker side after cutting around Penguins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk in the right circle.

Recap: Red Wings at Penguins 10.1.24

Bruins 4, Flyers 1: Tyler Johnson broke a tie in third period to help the Boston Bruins defeat the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden in Boston.

Johnson, a 12-season NHL veteran who is in training camp on a professional tryout, gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 7:50. He scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle on the left side after quick passes by David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, who fed Johnson from beyond the right post.

Justin Brazeau, Charlie Coyle and Mark Kastelic scored, and Pastrnak had two assists for Boston (1-2-1). Brandon Bussi made 13 saves.

Travis Konecny scored, and Samuel Ersson made 30 saves for Philadelphia (3-3-0).

Brazeau put the Bruins in front 1-0 at 9:57 of the first period. He scored on a one-timer at the edge of the crease off a feed from Nikita Zadorov.

Konecny tied it 1-1 at 9:44 of the second period, putting in a rebound in front after Bussi stopped Matvei Michkov’s shot from the top of the slot.

After Johnson put Boston ahead in the third, Coyle (1:25 left) and Kastelic (1:05 remaining) each scored into an empty net for the 4-1 final.

Elias Lindholm had two shots on goal and played 15:31 in his Bruins debut. The forward missed all but the first day of training camp with an undisclosed injury before returning in limited fashion Sunday. He signed a seven-year, $54.25 million contract ($7.75 million average annual value) with Boston on July 1.

Bruins forward Brad Marchand played 4:12 in his preseason debut and did not take a shift after the first period because of an illness. The forward had separate procedures on his elbow, groin and abdomen during the offseason.

Recap: Flyers at Bruins 10.1.24

Blue Jackets 3, Blues 1: Adam Fantilli had two assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets in their win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Yegor Chinakhov, Gavin Brindley and Mathieu Olivier scored for the Blue Jackets (4-2-0). Jet Greaves saved 22 of 23 shots.

Justin Faulk scored for the Blues (1-4-0). Joel Hofer allowed two goals on 34 shots.

Faulk gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 3:21 of the second period with a one-timer from the slot on the power play.

Chinakhov tied it 1-1 at 7:43 with a power-play goal. He collected a rebound in the left circle and scored with a snap shot.

Brindley gave the Blue Jackets a 2-1 lead at 13:42 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle after a face-off win.

Olivier scored an empty-net goal for the 3-1 final with one second left.

Wild 7, Blackhawks 2: Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and three assists for the Minnesota Wild in their win against the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Jared Spurgeon scored twice, Jakub Lauko had a goal and an assist, and Mats Zuccarello had three assists for the Wild (3-2-0). Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves.

Connor Bedard and Jason Dickinson scored, and Drew Commesso made 35 saves for the Blackhawks (0-3-1).

Dickinson gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 6:23 of the first period, scoring from the left circle after Seth Jones' initial shot produced a big rebound.

Frederick Gaudreau tied it 1-1 at 17:35, jamming in a rebound in the crease.

Lauko put Minnesota ahead 2-1 at 4:16 of the second period with a one-timer from the left hash marks.

Spurgeon made it 3-1 just 29 seconds later, and Joel Eriksson Ek extended the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 10:50.

Marco Rossi scored 21 seconds after that to make it 5-1. He skated to the top of the crease following a face-off win and redirected in Kaprizov's shot from the point.

Kaprizov then pushed the lead to 6-1 at 17:21 with a power-play goal.

Bedard scored his first goal of the preseason with one second remaining in the period to make it 6-2. While on the power play, he got to a loose puck near the left post and shot into an open net through the legs of Jonas Brodin.

Spurgeon scored his second of the game at 11:33 of the third period for the 7-2 final.

Recap: Blackhawks @ Wild 10.1.24

