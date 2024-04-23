Stanley Cup Playoffs postcard: Madison Square Garden

Throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs, NHL.com writers will be sending postcards from the eight first-round series. Today, staff writer Tom Gulitti checks in from New York:

Hello from New York, the city that never sleeps, especially when the New York Rangers and the New York Knicks are both playing in the postseason.

Monday night was the Knicks’ turn, as they played Game 2 of their first-round NBA series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Rangers and Washington Capitals retook the grand stage at Madison Square Garden for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round on Tuesday.

Walking around outside the Garden, you could feel the anticipation of another big night here. Rangers faithful, clad in the jerseys of their favorite players, gathered at the Fan Plaza on the 31st Street side of the arena, where they waited in line for the face painting booth and to have their photos taken with Rangers alumni Stephane Matteau and Glenn Anderson. If you wanted to get your photo taken with Matteau and Cuppy, the Dunkin’ mascot, this was the place to be.