Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 4:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Winnipeg Jets will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Calgary Flames in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN3).

OR

If they get one point against the Flames AND the St. Louis Blues lose to the Nashville Predators in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+).

OR

If the Minnesota Wild lose to the Colorado Avalanche in any fashion (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, ALT) AND the Blues lose to the Predators in regulation.