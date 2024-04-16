Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 16

Hintz_DAL_bench_celebrate

By NHL.com
Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 16:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Washington Capitals will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Philadelphia Flyers in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSP, TVAS2, SNP, SNW)

The Detroit Red Wings will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSDET) AND the Capitals lose to the Flyers in any fashion

The Boston Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN5, RDS2) OR if they get one point AND the Florida Panthers lose to the Toronto Maple Leafs in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4)

The Panthers will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Maple Leafs in any fashion AND the Bruins lose to the Senators in any fashion OR if they get one point AND the Bruins lose in regulation

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Dallas Stars (idle) will clinch the West if:

The Vancouver Canucks lose to the Calgary Flames in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP, ESPN+, HULU)

The Canucks will clinch the Pacific Division:

If they get at least one point against the Flames

The Winnipeg Jets will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Central Division:

If they get at least one point against the Seattle Kraken (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ROOT-NW+)

The Nashville Predators will clinch the first wild card:

If the Vegas Golden Knights lose to the Chicago Blackhawks in any fashion (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS)

First-round matchups that can be locked today:

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Washington Capitals (WC2) – Locked if Washington clinches a playoff berth (scenarios outlined above)

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (WC2) – Locked if Detroit clinches a playoff berth (scenarios outlined above)
 
Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1) and Florida Panthers (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3) – Locked if Boston clinches Atlantic Division (scenarios outlined above)
 
Florida Panthers (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1) and Boston Bruins (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3) – Locked if Florida clinches Atlantic Division (scenarios outlined above)
 
Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1) – Locked if the Canucks get one point and if the Golden Knights lose to the Blackhawks in any fashion.

See up to the day First Round Stanley Cup Playoff matchups

