NHL On Tap: Senators look to stay hot against Kings

Golden Knights aim to extend point streak; DeBrincat, Red Wings visit Devils

Moore_Stutzle

© Juan Ocampo/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Senators heating up

The Ottawa Senators are starting to make a move in the wildly close Atlantic Division. They are 5-1-1 in their past seven games, including wins in the first two of a seven-game road trip that continues against the Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2). Ottawa (11-6-4) is currently led by forward Tim Stutzle, who has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) and three game-winning goals.

Vegas tries to go 6-7

The Vegas Golden Knights look to push a six-game point streak to seven when they face the Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS). It’s the second game between the teams within a week; the Golden Knights won 4-1 against the Mammoth on Thursday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, which is where they’ll meet again. Vegas is 3-0-3 during its run and is led by Jack Eichel, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games, and 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 21 games this season.

Eastern Conference clash

Two of the top teams in the East are set to share the ice, in the Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1) and New Jersey Devils (13-7-1) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN). Though the Devils have lost their past three games, they’re 7-0-1 in New Jersey, one of only two teams remaining in the NHL without a regulation loss at home (Colorado Avalanche are 8-0-2). Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, who is trying to earn himself a spot with the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has six goals in his past six games and 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games this season.

Rangers, Blues showcase Olympic hopefuls

When the New York Rangers (10-11-2) and St. Louis Blues (7-9-6) meet at Madison Square Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2), there will be players looking to show off for the powers that be ahead of the Olympics. That includes Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, who has 19 points (three goals, 16 assists) in 23 games, for the U.S., and Blues defenseman Colton Parayko for Canada, each of whom played at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season. Other hopefuls from New York include forwards Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller (U.S.) and Mika Zibanejad (Sweden), and St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington (Canada).

Zegras on a hot streak

Trevor Zegras has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists) in 20 games for the Philadelphia Flyers, who visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP, TVAS). His goal against the Devils on Saturday put him in elite company; he became the third player in the past 30 years to have more than 20 points in their first 20 career games with the Flyers, joining Peter Forsberg (36 points; six goals, 30 assists in 2005-06) and Daniel Brière (24 points; 10 goals, 14 assists in 2007-08).

The schedule

Philadelphia Flyers at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET; The Spot, NBCSP, TVAS

Detroit Red Wings at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN

St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, NHLN, MSG 2

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MNMT

Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS

Vegas Golden Knights at Utah Mammoth, 9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS

Ottawa Senators at Los Angeles Kings, 9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2

Related Content

Top Saves from Week 6 of the 2025-26 NHL Season

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 24

Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

Trophy Tracker: Schaefer of Islanders top choice for Calder as rookie of year 

Latest News

Andersson leads 3 Stars of the Week

Svoboda auctioning off 1986 Cup ring with Canadiens for good cause

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Miller still day to day for Rangers, won’t play against Blues

Teams unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Apple, NHL, NHLPA partner again on 'Made on iPad x NHL' goalie mask campaign 

Flames score 5 straight, defeat Canucks for 3rd win in row

Romanov has shoulder surgery, out 5-6 months for Islanders

NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 24

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Top 2026 NHL Draft prospects 'fired up' for CHL, USA Hockey Challenge

Color of Hockey: Payne's hands-on approach paying off for Cleveland kids

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Zizing ‘Em Up: Robertson highly motivated to make U.S. Olympic team

NHL Foundation U.S. raising funds with inaugural Giving Tuesday campaign