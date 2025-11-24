NHL On Tap: Senators look to stay hot against Kings

There are seven games on the NHL schedule for Monday, including one nationally televised in the United States and Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Senators heating up

The Ottawa Senators are starting to make a move in the wildly close Atlantic Division. They are 5-1-1 in their past seven games, including wins in the first two of a seven-game road trip that continues against the Los Angeles Kings (9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Prime, RDS2). Ottawa (11-6-4) is currently led by forward Tim Stutzle, who has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) and three game-winning goals.

Vegas tries to go 6-7

The Vegas Golden Knights look to push a six-game point streak to seven when they face the Utah Mammoth (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, SCRIPPS, TVAS). It’s the second game between the teams within a week; the Golden Knights won 4-1 against the Mammoth on Thursday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, which is where they’ll meet again. Vegas is 3-0-3 during its run and is led by Jack Eichel, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past two games, and 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 21 games this season.

Eastern Conference clash

Two of the top teams in the East are set to share the ice, in the Detroit Red Wings (13-8-1) and New Jersey Devils (13-7-1) at Prudential Center (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, MSGSN). Though the Devils have lost their past three games, they’re 7-0-1 in New Jersey, one of only two teams remaining in the NHL without a regulation loss at home (Colorado Avalanche are 8-0-2). Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat, who is trying to earn himself a spot with the United States at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, has six goals in his past six games and 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 22 games this season.