NHL On Tap: Panarin, Rangers can add to streaks against Stars

Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the seven games Monday.

Panarin, Rangers, look to extend point streaks

Artemi Panarin and the New York Rangers look to extend point streaks when they face the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW). Panarin has 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) during a 15-game point streak for New York (12-2-1), the longest season-opening run by a Rangers player and the longest at any point in a season since Wayne Gretzky had points in 15 straight Oct. 6-Nov. 4, 1996. The 32-year-old forward scored twice in New York's 5-3 comeback win at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday which stretched its point streak to 11 games (10-0-1), the Rangers' first point streak of at least 11 games since a 13-game run (11-0-2) from Oct. 18-Nov. 15, 2015. The Stars (11-4-1) will try to regroup after surrendering six straight goals in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday that ended a four-game winning streak. Dallas forward Matt Duchene has nine points (four goals, five assists) during a five-game point streak. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Bruins, Lightning refuse to fade in Atlantic Division

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning were supposed to fall down the standings a bit this season. Boston lost centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement. Tampa Bay had to start the season without goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy following September back surgery. But when the Bruins play the Lightning at Amalie Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, TVAS), not much will have changed. The Bruins (13-1-2) have the best points percentage in the NHL at .875, which is even better than the .823 they had last season, when they set NHL records for wins (65) and points (135). The Lightning (8-6-4) are fourth in the Atlantic Division, but only three points behind the second-place Florida Panthers after finishing third in the Atlantic last season. -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Reinhart leads Panthers against Oilers

Sam Reinhart will look to continue his impressive season when the Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN). Reinhart leads Florida with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 17 games. The Panthers (11-5-1) will be without captain Aleksander Barkov, who sustained a knee injury during a 2-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Barkov is tied for second on the Panthers with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 16 games. Goalie Calvin Pickard could make his first start for the Oilers (5-10-1) after he was recalled from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League on Nov. 7. The 31-year-old has played 116 NHL games with the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Arizona Coyotes and Detroit Red Wings, most recently March 27, 2022. The Oilers are 2-1-0 since coach Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. -- Derek Van Diest, staff writer

Monday Games

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-O, SN)



The Oilers started their four-game road trip with a 6-4 loss at the Lightning on Saturday. The Panthers are starting a three-game homestand after going 2-1-0 during a three-game California road trip.

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, TVAS)

The Bruins are 4-0-1 in their past five games, including consecutive 5-2 victories against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Since a three-game losing streak, including consecutive shutout loses against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 11 and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, the Lightning have won two straight, 4-2 at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and 6-4 against the Oilers on Saturday.

New York Rangers at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSSW)

The Rangers have won four straight, and last lost in regulation Oct. 19. They also have won six of their past seven road games (6-0-1). Stars forward Jason Robertson has five points (two goals, three assists) during a three-game point streak.

Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, ALT)

The Avalanche (11-5-0) are on a three-game winning streak. Colorado defenseman Cale Makar had three assists in a 6-3 win at the Stars on Saturday, giving him 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) during a six-game point streak. The Predators (6-10-0) ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win against the Blackhawks on Saturday. Nashville forward Filip Forsberg has seven points (five goals, two assists) during a four-game point streak.

Los Angeles Kings at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW)



Forward Quinton Byfield has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in his past 10 games for the Kings (10-3-3), including the first goal in a 5-1 win against the Blues on Saturday. Coyotes (8-7-2) forward Logan Cooley has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 17 games, second among NHL rookies behind Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (15 points).

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1)

The Flames (6-8-3) have points in six of their past seven games (4-1-2). Kraken (7-8-4) forward Jordan Eberle has five points (one goal, four assists) in three games since returning to the Seattle lineup after sustaining a skate cut to his leg during practice Nov. 8 that sidelined him for three games.

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCA)

The Sharks (3-13-1) will look for their second consecutive win in the first of a two-game road trip. San Jose scored a season-high five goals in a 5-1 win against St. Louis on Thursday. The Canucks (12-5-1) have the three top scorers in the NHL, all with 28 points in 18 games, forwards J.T. Miller (11 goals, 17 assists), and Elias Pettersson (eight goals, 20 assists), and defenseman Quinn Hughes (seven goals, 21 assists).