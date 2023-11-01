Latest News

Washington Capitals Nicklas Backstrom injury update

NHL TNT Wednesday Buffalo Philadelphia St Louis Colorado

Hockey Fights Cancer at 25: 'Powerful initiative'

NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative

Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later

Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings

Nylander sets Maple Leafs point streak record in loss to Kings

Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken

Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres

Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report

Celine Dion meets Montreal Canadiens in Las Vegas

McAvoy suspended 4 games for actions in Bruins game

Ryan Reaves scares Maple Leafs teammates on Halloween

NHL Buzz: Poitras will remain with Bruins

NHL On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak when Sabres visit Flyers

Ducks return home after perfect trip; Flames host Stars trying to end 5-game skid

Dahlin_Tippett

© Len Redkoles/NHLI

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games on Wednesday.

Sabres' Dahlin looks to extend point streak

Rasmus Dahlin signed an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million average annual value) on Oct. 9 after the Buffalo Sabres defenseman had an NHL career-high 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games last season. Dahlin has started this season with the offense clicking again, and he takes an eight-game point streak (two goals, seven assists) into Buffalo's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B). While Dahlin has been steady, the Sabres (4-5-0) have not. They have yet to win consecutive games. Meanwhile, after a strong start the Flyers (4-4-1) are 1-3-1 in their past five games. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Ducks start homestand after successful trip

The Anaheim Ducks open a five-game homestand when they host the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW) after completing a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-3 victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Anaheim (5-4-0) also defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2, OT), Boston Bruins (4-3, OT) and Flyers (7-4) on its first perfect road trip of four games or more since Dec. 17-23, 2013 (also four games). Ducks forwards Mason McTavish (four goals, four assists) and Ryan Strome (two goals, six assists) each have eight points during five-game point streaks. The Coyotes (4-4-0) rebounded from consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Kings with an 8-1 home win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Michael Carcone (first NHL hat trick, assist) and Jack McBain (two goals, two assists) each had four points. Arizona forward Logan Cooley is still looking for his first NHL goal but leads NHL rookies with six assists and five power-play points in eight games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Flames try to end 5-game losing streak

The Calgary Flames are in crisis mode entering their game against the Dallas Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSWX). After a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, the Flames have lost five straight in regulation. At 2-6-1, they're ahead of only the winless San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference. They're tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for 29th in goals per game (2.11) and rank 28th in goals against per game (3.67). The Stars, meanwhile, have the third-best record in the NHL (5-1-1, .786 points percentage). They haven't been lighting it up offensively, tied with the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens for 18th in goals per game (3.00), but they're fifth in goals against per game (2.43). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Wednesday games

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B)

Sabres goalie Devon Levi returned to practice Tuesday following a lower-body injury and could dress against the Flyers. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres, though, after the goalie made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Flyers forward Owen Tippett has a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists).

NTI_BUFvPHI_1920x1080_COLOR_110123_TNT_TONIGHT

Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames (8:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSWX)

Matt Duchene, who signed as a free agent with the Stars on July 1, scored his first goal with them in a 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets on Monday. Forwards Andrew Mangiapane (three goals, three assists) and Elias Lindholm (two goals, four assists) lead the Flames with six points each.

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT2)

This is the end of a four-game road trip for the Blues (3-3-1), who are 1-2-0 on it thus far. Goalie Jordan Binnington is 2-2-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .926 save percentage in five starts. Mikko Rantanen has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) for the Avalanche, who were shut out in consecutive games (vs. Pittsburgh on Thursday and Buffalo on Sunday, both 4-0 losses) for the first time since Dec. 20 and 22, 2016.

Arizona Coyotes at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW)

Sean Durzi of the Coyotes has four goals, tied for most among NHL defensemen with Jakob Chychrun of the Ottawa Senators and Drew Doughty of the Kings. McTavish is the fifth player in NHL history to score a go-ahead, short-handed goal at 19:47 of the third period or later (regular season or Stanley Cup Playoffs), joining Toronto Maple Leafs forward Bob Pulford (19:38 in Game 1 of the 1964 Stanley Cup Final), Philadelphia Flyers forward Mike Knuble (19:56 on Nov. 12, 2005), Montreal Canadiens forward Peter Mahovlich (19:56 on Nov. 21, 1963) and Penguins forward Dave Hannan (19:55 on Dec. 6, 1988).