NHL On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak when Sabres visit Flyers

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games on Wednesday.

Sabres' Dahlin looks to extend point streak

Rasmus Dahlin signed an eight-year, $88 million contract ($11 million average annual value) on Oct. 9 after the Buffalo Sabres defenseman had an NHL career-high 73 points (15 goals, 58 assists) in 78 games last season. Dahlin has started this season with the offense clicking again, and he takes an eight-game point streak (two goals, seven assists) into Buffalo's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B). While Dahlin has been steady, the Sabres (4-5-0) have not. They have yet to win consecutive games. Meanwhile, after a strong start the Flyers (4-4-1) are 1-3-1 in their past five games. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Ducks start homestand after successful trip

The Anaheim Ducks open a five-game homestand when they host the Arizona Coyotes at Honda Center (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW) after completing a sweep of a four-game road trip with a 4-3 victory at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. Anaheim (5-4-0) also defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2, OT), Boston Bruins (4-3, OT) and Flyers (7-4) on its first perfect road trip of four games or more since Dec. 17-23, 2013 (also four games). Ducks forwards Mason McTavish (four goals, four assists) and Ryan Strome (two goals, six assists) each have eight points during five-game point streaks. The Coyotes (4-4-0) rebounded from consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Kings with an 8-1 home win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Michael Carcone (first NHL hat trick, assist) and Jack McBain (two goals, two assists) each had four points. Arizona forward Logan Cooley is still looking for his first NHL goal but leads NHL rookies with six assists and five power-play points in eight games. -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Flames try to end 5-game losing streak

The Calgary Flames are in crisis mode entering their game against the Dallas Stars at the Scotiabank Saddledome (8:30 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSWX). After a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sunday, the Flames have lost five straight in regulation. At 2-6-1, they're ahead of only the winless San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference. They're tied with the Chicago Blackhawks for 29th in goals per game (2.11) and rank 28th in goals against per game (3.67). The Stars, meanwhile, have the third-best record in the NHL (5-1-1, .786 points percentage). They haven't been lighting it up offensively, tied with the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens for 18th in goals per game (3.00), but they're fifth in goals against per game (2.43). -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Wednesday games

Buffalo Sabres at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, MSG-B)

Sabres goalie Devon Levi returned to practice Tuesday following a lower-body injury and could dress against the Flyers. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to start for the Sabres, though, after the goalie made 23 saves in a 4-0 shutout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday. Flyers forward Owen Tippett has a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists).