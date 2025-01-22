NHL On Tap: Kopitar closing in on milestones when Kings host Panthers

Columbus Blue Jackets at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, FDSNOH)

The Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (30-16-2) seek their fourth win in a row powered by Auston Matthews, who has scored in four straight and needs one goal to become the sixth United States-born player to record nine consecutive 20-goal seasons. The Toronto captain has eight goals in nine games since returning from an upper-body injury. Mitch Marner, who is second in the NHL in assists (52) and fourth in points (67), has eight points (one goal, seven assists) during a four-game multipoint streak. The forward had a goal and two assists in Toronto’s 5-3 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday which moved him ahead of Borje Salming (122) for the most multi-assist games in Maple Leafs history. The Blue Jackets (22-18-7) are on a 6-1-1 run led by Zach Werenski, who is tied with Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche for the lead in goals (15) among defensemen and is one behind him in points (51).