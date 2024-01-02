NHL On Tap: Rivalry renewed between Ovechkin, Crosby

Tuesday games

Boston Bruins at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NESN)

The Bruins (22-7-6) have won three in a row after an 0-2-2 slide. Forward David Pastrnak is on a four-game point streak (three goals, four assists) and has 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) in 21 games against the Blue Jackets. Columbus (12-18-8) has lost four of five (1-1-3). Rookie forward Adam Fantilli is on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists).

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, MSG)

The Hurricanes (20-13-4) have won three in a row. Forward Sebastian Aho was named NHL First Star of the Week after leading the League in points (11) and assists (nine). Forward Jesper Fast is not expected to play after leaving with an upper-body injury at 13:11 of the first period in Carolina's 3-2 win against the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Rangers (25-9-1) were the first team to reach 50 points this season. The last time they did that was 1993-94, when they won the Stanley Cup. New York forward Mika Zibanejad is on a 10-game point streak (eight goals, nine assists). Forward Artemi Panarin was the Second Star for the week ending Dec. 31 after leading the League with five goals in three games.

Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Including the playoffs, Ovechkin and Crosby will face off for the 92nd time. Ovechkin has 96 points (49 goals, 47 assists) in 91 games against Crosby (118 points; 43 points, 75 assists) and the Penguins, with Washington going 39-42-10 and Pittsburgh 52-35-4. Capitals forward Anthony Mantha has four goals in his past five games, and his 11 goals in 30 games this season match the total he had in 67 games last season. The Penguins' six-game point streak is their longest since going 7-0-1 from Nov. 29-Dec. 15, 2022.

Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSW, TSN2, RDS)

The Canadiens (15-16-5) have lost three in a row. The Stars (22-9-4) are 7-1-1 in their past nine. Mason Marchment had a hat trick, the second of his NHL career, and an assist in Dallas' 8-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Calgary Flames at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, SNW)

The Flames (15-16-5) begin a four-game road trip. They're 4-6-1 against the Central Division and 9-10-2 against the Western Conference. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury is expected to start for the Wild (16-15-4) and will be looking for victory No. 551, which would tie him with Patrick Roy for second most in NHL history. Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson (lower body) and forward Kirill Kaprizov (upper body) are each week to week. The latter was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH+)

The Blackhawks (11-23-2) are 0-10-1 in their past 11 road games. Rookie forward Connor Bedard leads them with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) and was named the NHL "Rookie of the Month" for December after leading first-year players with 10 assists and 15 points in 15 games. Chicago forward Tyler Johnson was placed on injured reserve Monday with a right foot injury. He left at 3:43 of the second period of an 8-1 loss to Dallas on Sunday. The Predators (20-16-1) ended a three-game skid (0-2-1) with a 3-2 shootout win against the Capitals on Saturday. Nashville captain Roman Josi scored to tie Shea Weber for the most goals by a defenseman (166) in team history.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, BSSUN)

Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov has scored in three straight games and leads the NHL with 61 points (26 goals, 35 assists). Tampa Bay (18-15-5) has won four of six (4-2-0). The Jets (22-9-4) are 6-0-2 in their past eight and have allowed three or fewer goals in at least 25 straight (18-5-2), a Winnipeg/Atlanta Thrashers record. They're the fourth team in the expansion era (since 1967-68) to do so (Blue Jackets, 25 games in 2019-20; Wild, 35 in 2014-15; St. Louis Blues, 27 in 2011-12).

Florida Panthers at Arizona Coyotes (9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSFL)

The Panthers (22-12-2) have won four in a row led by forward Carter Verhaeghe's six points (three goals, three assists). The Coyotes (19-14-2) have won six of seven (6-1-0) and are led by Clayton Keller's 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 35 games.

New York Islanders at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; MSGSN, ALT)

It's the second of a four-game road trip for the Islanders (17-10-9), who are 7-6-3 away from home. The Avalanche (23-11-3) are 4-0-1 in their past five games. Nathan MacKinnon's season-opening home point streak is at 19 games (15 goals, 25 assists), the second-longest in Colorado/Quebec Nordiques history behind Joe Sakic (23 games in 2000-01).

Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP)

McDavid ended 2023 with a combined 149 points in the regular season and playoffs, the third straight season the Oilers captain led the NHL in total points. The Flyers lead the NHL with five power-play goals scored by rookies, rank fifth in rookie scoring (32 points) and are tied for fifth in rookie goals (12).

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; RDS2, SNP, TSN5)

The Senators (14-18-0) are 3-7-0 in their past 10. Forward Claude Giroux (20 assists) is the seventh active NHL player with 20 or more in at least 15 consecutive seasons. The others are Anze Kopitar (18), Sidney Crosby (18), Evgeni Malkin (17), Patrick Kane (16), Nicklas Backstrom (15) and Blake Wheeler (15). The Canucks (23-10-3) are 7-1-2 in their past 10. Forward J.T. Miller leads them with 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) and Quinn Hughes' 45 points (10 goals, 35 assists) is first in the NHL among defensemen,

Toronto Maple Leafs at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO)

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is one goal from becoming the third different player in team history to score 30 in 34 games or fewer (Babe Dye, three times including 23 games in 1924-25; Frank Mahovlich, 33 games in 1960-61). Kings forward Adrian Kempe is on a four-game point streak (three goals, two assists). Goalie Cam Talbot is 14-7-3 and leads the NHL with a 2.10 GAA and .924 save percentage (minimum 20 games).

Detroit Red Wings at San Jose Sharks (10:30 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA)

The Red Wings (17-16-4) are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games. The Sharks (9-25-3) have lost eight in a row while being outscored 36-11. San Jose forward Tomas Hertl played his 700th NHL game Sunday, a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.