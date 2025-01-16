NHL On Tap: League scoring leaders face off in Oilers vs. Avalanche

Other Thursday games

New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2)

The Maple Leafs (27-16-2) will be without forward John Tavares, who was placed on injured reserve and is considered week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained during practice Wednesday, when he fell awkwardly along the boards during a power-play drill. Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row. The Devils (26-15-5) have lost six of their past eight (2-4-2).

Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Defenseman Victor Hedman has five points (two goals, three assists) during a a four-game point streak for the Lightning (23-16-3), whose 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday ended their four-game point streak (3-0-1). The Ducks (18-21-5) are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games but were shut out in two of their past three (6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, 3-0 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday).

San Jose Sharks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA)

The surging Blue Jackets (21-7-6) have won five in a row and have been led by Zach Werenski, who has 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists), tied for most among NHL defensemen with Colorado's Cale Makar (13 goals, 37 assists). Macklin Celebrini continues his great rookie season for the Sharks (14-26-6). He has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games, tied for second among NHL rookies with Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, who has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games.

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)

It's the second of a three-game road trip for the Flyers (19-20-6), who are 9-9-5 on the road this season. The Islanders (17-19-7) had won three straight prior to their 2-0 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. New York is 0-for-25 on the power play during its past 14 games.

Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)

The Blues (21-20-4) and Flames (21-15-7) play at Enterprise Center for the second time in three days; St. Louis won 2-1 on Tuesday, ending Calgary's three-game winning streak.

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)

Steven Stamkos is coming off his most productive game since signing with the Predators (14-22-7) on July 1, with two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Chicago (14-28-2) has lost three straight.

Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS)

Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies with 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 43 games, including nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a five-game point streak. The Canadiens (21-18-4) are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games. The Stars (28-14-1) have won eight of their past nine (8-1-0), including a 2-1 shootout win against the Canadiens on Jan. 11.

Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN)

The Jets (30-12-3) became the first team in the League to reach 30 wins this season when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Tuesday, and they're 3-0-1 in their past four. This is the end of a five-game road trip for the Kraken (19-23-3), who are 2-2-0 on it thus far.

New York Rangers at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG)

This will wrap a three-game road trip for the Rangers (20-20-3), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2). Utah (18-18-7) has lost two in a row and nine of its past 11 (2-7-2).

Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW)

It’s the fourth of a five-game road trip for the Kings (24-12-5), who have lost two in a row and have scored two goals or fewer in four straight. The Canucks (19-14-10) have lost five of their past six (1-3-2).