Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are 13 games on the schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the 14th week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada.
NHL On Tap: League scoring leaders face off in Oilers vs. Avalanche
Red Wings look to start new streak; Ovechkin continues Gretzky pursuit against Senators
Games of the day
Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1)
Four of the top five players in the NHL scoring race will be on the ice in this one: Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon, who leads the League with 70 points (15 goals, 55 assists) and forward Mikko Rantanen, who's fifth with 61 points (25 goals, 36 assists) against Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl, who's second in the League with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists), and captain Connor McDavid, who's fourth with 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists). McDavid had two goals an assist in a 5-3 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday to move into second on the Oilers' all-time list with 1,044 points (354 goals, 690 assists) in 686 games; Wayne Gretzky is first with 1,669 points. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 31 goals. This is the second half of a back to back for the Oilers (28-13-3), with their win against the Wild giving them three straight victories and wins in seven of eight (7-1-0). This is the second of a five-game homestand for the Avalanche (27-17-1), who are 13-8-1 at Ball Arena this season.
Detroit Red Wings at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP)
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, who will be teammates for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, square off for the first time this season. Larkin has 12 points (six goals, six assists) in his past nine games. The Red Wings (20-19-4) had their seven-game winning streak end in a 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Forward Lucas Raymond, who leads the Red Wings with 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 43 games, has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak. Tkachuk has 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists) in 40 games, second on the Panthers behind Sam Reinhart with 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 45 games. The Panthers (26-16-3) are 4-5-1 in their past 10 games.
Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT)
Alex Ovechkin is 22 goals from breaking Gretzky's NHL record of 894. He was held off the score sheet in the Capitals' 3-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. Washington (29-10-5) is 5-0-3 in its past eight games. The Senators (22-18-3) have won three in a row, two of which were shutouts (5-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, 2-0 against the New York Islanders on Tuesday). Goalie Leevi Merilainen has started Ottawa's past three games.
Other Thursday games
New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2)
The Maple Leafs (27-16-2) will be without forward John Tavares, who was placed on injured reserve and is considered week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained during practice Wednesday, when he fell awkwardly along the boards during a power-play drill. Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) for the Maple Leafs, who have lost three in a row. The Devils (26-15-5) have lost six of their past eight (2-4-2).
Anaheim Ducks at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13)
Defenseman Victor Hedman has five points (two goals, three assists) during a a four-game point streak for the Lightning (23-16-3), whose 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Tuesday ended their four-game point streak (3-0-1). The Ducks (18-21-5) are 5-4-1 in their past 10 games but were shut out in two of their past three (6-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, 3-0 loss to the Capitals on Tuesday).
San Jose Sharks at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA)
The surging Blue Jackets (21-7-6) have won five in a row and have been led by Zach Werenski, who has 50 points (15 goals, 35 assists), tied for most among NHL defensemen with Colorado's Cale Makar (13 goals, 37 assists). Macklin Celebrini continues his great rookie season for the Sharks (14-26-6). He has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games, tied for second among NHL rookies with Flyers forward Matvei Michkov, who has 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 43 games.
Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)
It's the second of a three-game road trip for the Flyers (19-20-6), who are 9-9-5 on the road this season. The Islanders (17-19-7) had won three straight prior to their 2-0 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday. New York is 0-for-25 on the power play during its past 14 games.
Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, SNW)
The Blues (21-20-4) and Flames (21-15-7) play at Enterprise Center for the second time in three days; St. Louis won 2-1 on Tuesday, ending Calgary's three-game winning streak.
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, CHSN)
Steven Stamkos is coming off his most productive game since signing with the Predators (14-22-7) on July 1, with two goals and an assist in a 5-3 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Chicago (14-28-2) has lost three straight.
Montreal Canadiens at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, TSN2, RDS)
Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies with 35 points (three goals, 32 assists) in 43 games, including nine points (one goal, eight assists) during a five-game point streak. The Canadiens (21-18-4) are 10-2-1 in their past 13 games. The Stars (28-14-1) have won eight of their past nine (8-1-0), including a 2-1 shootout win against the Canadiens on Jan. 11.
Seattle Kraken at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, KONG, KHN)
The Jets (30-12-3) became the first team in the League to reach 30 wins this season when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-1 on Tuesday, and they're 3-0-1 in their past four. This is the end of a five-game road trip for the Kraken (19-23-3), who are 2-2-0 on it thus far.
New York Rangers at Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG)
This will wrap a three-game road trip for the Rangers (20-20-3), who have points in five straight games (3-0-2). Utah (18-18-7) has lost two in a row and nine of its past 11 (2-7-2).
Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNW)
It’s the fourth of a five-game road trip for the Kings (24-12-5), who have lost two in a row and have scored two goals or fewer in four straight. The Canucks (19-14-10) have lost five of their past six (1-3-2).