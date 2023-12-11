NHL On Tap: Tavares seeks 1,000th point when Maple Leafs visit Islanders

Monday’s games

Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

The Coyotes (13-11-2) have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Michael Carcone (19 goals in 55 NHL games) is one goal shy of becoming the fastest player in Coyotes history to score 20. Conor Garland (60 games) is the only Coyotes player to do it in 65 games or fewer. Jeff Skinner has two goals in his past three games for the Sabres (11-14-3), including one in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)

Auston Matthews has four goals in his past five games, including two Saturday. Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak.

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET)

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin is doubtful after sustaining an upper-body injury at 13:50 of the first period against the Senators on Saturday. Dallas center Roope Hintz could return after missing a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday with an illness.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is on an 11-game point streak (five goals, 12 assists). His season-opening home point streak of 12 games is the third longest in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history behind Mats Sundin (17 games in 1992-93) and Peter Stastny (17 in 1980-81). Nazem Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, leads the Flames with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Elias Lindholm is next with 17 (seven goals, 10 assists).