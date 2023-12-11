Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday.
NHL On Tap: Tavares seeks 1,000th point when Maple Leafs visit Islanders
DeBrincat eyes milestone for Red Wings; Avalanche host Flames, look to regain form
© Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images
Tavares faces former team, seeks 1,000th point
John Tavares needs two points for 1,000 in the NHL when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS). The Maple Leafs captain has 434 goals and 564 assists in 1,053 regular-season games, including an assist in a 4-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto on July 1, 2018, after playing nine seasons for the Islanders, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. Toronto (14-6-4) has won two straight, is 4-0-1 in its past five games and 8-1-2 in its past 11. The Islanders (12-7-7) have also won two in a row and are 4-0-1 in their past five after a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, which ended the Kings’ record-setting season-opening road winning streak at 11 games. Islanders center Bo Horvat looks to extend his six-game point streak (four goals, six assists). -- William Douglas, staff writer
Red Wings’ DeBrincat two points shy of 400
Alex DeBrincat needs two points to reach 400 in the NHL when the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET). DeBrincat, who has 200 goals and 198 assists in 476 regular-season games over seven seasons, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. He's played the past two games on a line with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane, who scored his first goal for Detroit in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kane signed a one-year contract Nov. 28 after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 0-3-0 with a 5.05 goals-against average and .815 save percentage in his past three starts for the Stars (15-8-3), who’ve lost three of four. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer
Avalanche look to regain form
The Colorado Avalanche got off to a hot start this season, winning their first six games. Recently, they’ve sputtered, losing two in a row and are 1-3-2 in their past six. The Avalanche (16-9-2) will look to get back on track when they host the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS). Following their 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they’ve had great rhythm for a while, then “we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.” They’ve scored 13 goals in their past six games (2.16 per game), a slump for a team that, overall, has averaged 3.44 goals per game (seventh in the NHL). Meanwhile, the Flames have had their own issues, losing three of four and struggling with consistency. Illness has hit them recently: Walker Duehr and Martin Pospisil each missed Calgary’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with the flu. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer
Monday’s games
Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)
The Coyotes (13-11-2) have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Michael Carcone (19 goals in 55 NHL games) is one goal shy of becoming the fastest player in Coyotes history to score 20. Conor Garland (60 games) is the only Coyotes player to do it in 65 games or fewer. Jeff Skinner has two goals in his past three games for the Sabres (11-14-3), including one in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.
Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)
Auston Matthews has four goals in his past five games, including two Saturday. Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak.
Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET)
Detroit captain Dylan Larkin is doubtful after sustaining an upper-body injury at 13:50 of the first period against the Senators on Saturday. Dallas center Roope Hintz could return after missing a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday with an illness.
Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)
Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is on an 11-game point streak (five goals, 12 assists). His season-opening home point streak of 12 games is the third longest in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history behind Mats Sundin (17 games in 1992-93) and Peter Stastny (17 in 1980-81). Nazem Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, leads the Flames with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Elias Lindholm is next with 17 (seven goals, 10 assists).