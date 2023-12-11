NHL On Tap: Tavares seeks 1,000th point when Maple Leafs visit Islanders

DeBrincat eyes milestone for Red Wings; Avalanche host Flames, look to regain form

Tavares TOR seeks 1000 vs NYI

© Josh Lobel/NHLI via Getty Images

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from four games Monday.

Tavares faces former team, seeks 1,000th point

John Tavares needs two points for 1,000 in the NHL when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders at UBS Arena (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS). The Maple Leafs captain has 434 goals and 564 assists in 1,053 regular-season games, including an assist in a 4-0 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Tavares signed a seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto on July 1, 2018, after playing nine seasons for the Islanders, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft. Toronto (14-6-4) has won two straight, is 4-0-1 in its past five games and 8-1-2 in its past 11. The Islanders (12-7-7) have also won two in a row and are 4-0-1 in their past five after a 3-2 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, which ended the Kings’ record-setting season-opening road winning streak at 11 games. Islanders center Bo Horvat looks to extend his six-game point streak (four goals, six assists). -- William Douglas, staff writer

Red Wings’ DeBrincat two points shy of 400

Alex DeBrincat needs two points to reach 400 in the NHL when the Detroit Red Wings (14-8-4) visit the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET). DeBrincat, who has 200 goals and 198 assists in 476 regular-season games over seven seasons, has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past five games. He's played the past two games on a line with former Chicago Blackhawks teammate Patrick Kane, who scored his first goal for Detroit in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Kane signed a one-year contract Nov. 28 after having hip resurfacing surgery June 1. Goalie Jake Oettinger is 0-3-0 with a 5.05 goals-against average and .815 save percentage in his past three starts for the Stars (15-8-3), who’ve lost three of four. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Avalanche look to regain form

The Colorado Avalanche got off to a hot start this season, winning their first six games. Recently, they’ve sputtered, losing two in a row and are 1-3-2 in their past six. The Avalanche (16-9-2) will look to get back on track when they host the Calgary Flames (11-13-3) at Ball Arena (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS). Following their 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said they’ve had great rhythm for a while, then “we’re shooting ourselves in the foot.” They’ve scored 13 goals in their past six games (2.16 per game), a slump for a team that, overall, has averaged 3.44 goals per game (seventh in the NHL). Meanwhile, the Flames have had their own issues, losing three of four and struggling with consistency. Illness has hit them recently: Walker Duehr and Martin Pospisil each missed Calgary’s 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday with the flu. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Monday’s games

Arizona Coyotes at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B)

The Coyotes (13-11-2) have lost two straight after winning five in a row. Michael Carcone (19 goals in 55 NHL games) is one goal shy of becoming the fastest player in Coyotes history to score 20. Conor Garland (60 games) is the only Coyotes player to do it in 65 games or fewer. Jeff Skinner has two goals in his past three games for the Sabres (11-14-3), including one in their 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, SN, TVAS)

Auston Matthews has four goals in his past five games, including two Saturday. Islanders defenseman Mike Reilly has four points (one goal, three assists) during a three-game point streak.

Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSDET)

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin is doubtful after sustaining an upper-body injury at 13:50 of the first period against the Senators on Saturday. Dallas center Roope Hintz could return after missing a 6-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday with an illness.

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, SN1, TVAS)

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is on an 11-game point streak (five goals, 12 assists). His season-opening home point streak of 12 games is the third longest in Avalanche/Quebec Nordiques history behind Mats Sundin (17 games in 1992-93) and Peter Stastny (17 in 1980-81). Nazem Kadri, who won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche in 2022, leads the Flames with 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Elias Lindholm is next with 17 (seven goals, 10 assists).

Latest News

Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Connor McDavid

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 picks face off when Blackhawks visit McDavid, Oilers for 1st time
Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan

Women in Hockey: Meghan Duggan
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
San Jose Sharks Vegas Golden Knights game recap December 10

Patera, Golden Knights recover for shootout win against Sharks
Minnesota Wild Seattle Kraken game recap December 10

Gustavsson stops 24 in shutout, Wild hand Kraken 8th straight loss
Rangers Jonathan Quick defeats Kings in first game against former team

Quick rules over Kings for Rangers in 1st game against former team
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap December 10

Jets rally past Ducks with 4 goals in 3rd
Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia

Color of Hockey: Kennedy co-founder of academy growing game in Australia
Rookie Watch Connor Bedard Adam Fantilli among top scorers 19 or younger

Rookie Watch: Bedard, Fantilli among top 7 scorers age 19 or younger
Nashville Predators Montreal Canadiens game recap December 10

Sissons scores twice to help Predators edge Canadiens
Los Angeles Kings New York Rangers game recap December 10

Quick makes 25 saves in Rangers win against Kings
Washington Capitals Chicago Blackhawks game recap December 10

Dowd scores twice in Capitals win against Blackhawks
Tony Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Tony Granato diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Vegas Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting

Golden Knights honor victims of UNLV shooting with pregame ceremony
New Jersey Devils Edmonton Oilers game recap December 10

McDavid scores again, Oilers defeat Devils for 7th straight win
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart has NHL career-high 4 assists, Panthers defeat Blue Jackets
NHL Buzz news and notes December 10

NHL Buzz: Puljujarvi joins Penguins on player tryout contract