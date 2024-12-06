NHL On Tap: Matthews, Maple Leafs can extend winning streak against Capitals

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are six games on the schedule for Friday, including one televised nationally in the United States and two in Canada.

Games of the day

Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, MNMT)

The Maple Leafs (16-7-2) can extend their winning streak to four games when they host the Capitals (17-6-2). Toronto has won three straight and seven of its past eight games. Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) during an eight-game point streak. Captain Auston Matthews has five points (three goals, two assists) since returning from an upper-body injury and scored two goals in a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Washington has points in its past five games (4-0-1), all without Alex Ovechkin in the lineup. The Capitals captain is still out after sustaining a fractured fibula in a 6-2 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. Capitals forward Dylan Strome has six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games without Ovechkin.

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SNW, SNO, SNE)

Sidney Crosby will play his 1,300th game for the Penguins (11-12-4) and can extend his point streak to six games (one goal, five assists). Pittsburgh can extend its season-high winning streak to five games following a 5-4 overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. The Rangers (13-10-1) are looking to get back on track having lost six of their past seven games (1-6-0), including 5-1 against the New Jersey Devils on Monday. Goalie Igor ShesterkinIgor Shesterkin has lost his last five starts (0-5-0), allowing 18 goals in that span.

Seattle Kraken at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; KHN, KING 5, MSGSN, KONG)

The Devils (17-9-2) will look to remain hot when they begin a five-game homestand against the Kraken (13-13-1). New Jersey is 5-2-0 in its past seven games, including a 5-1 at the New York Rangers on Monday. Devils forward Jesper Bratt has seven points (two goals, five assists) on a three-game point streak. Seattle will look to extend its winning streak to three games. The Kraken have won the first two of a four-game road trip. Forward Oliver Bjorkstrand can extend his point streak to eight games, currently on a career high seven game streak (three goals, five assists).

Other Friday games

Columbus Blue Jackets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SNP, FDSNOH)

Elias Pettersson can extend his point streak to five games (one goal, seven assists) when the Canucks (13-7-4) host the Blue Jackets (11-11-3). Pettersson has six assists in his past three games. Cole Sillinger has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight.

Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

The Golden Knights (17-7-3) have points in seven of their past eight games (6-1-1) and will be looking to add to that when they host the Stars (16-9-0). Vegas forward Jack Eichel has 38 points (eight goals, 30 assists) in 27 games and can become the fastest player in Golden Knights history to reach 40 points. Wyatt Johnston has points in seven of his past eight games (three goals, five assists) for the Stars, who had a three-game winning streak end with a 3-2 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Minnesota Wild at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, Victory+, KCOP-13)

The Wild (17-4-4) will look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games when they visit the Ducks (10-11-3) in the first of a three-game road trip. Minnesota forward Kirill Kaprizov has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) in 24 games and can extend his point streak to five games (three goals, two assists). Anaheim forward Troy Terry has seven assists in his past five games.

