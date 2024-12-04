NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Bruins

Welcome to the NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are four games on the schedule for Wednesday, including two televised nationally in the United States and three in Canada.

Games of the day

Boston Bruins at Chicago Blackhawks (7:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, MAX, TNT, TVAS)

Connor Bedard will try to start a new point streak when the Blackhawks (8-15-2) look to end a three-game skid. Bedard had four points during his run, which ended in a 4-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The center scored twice in three games after going 12 without one. Bedard, who won the Calder Trophy last season as the NHL’s top rookie, has 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 25 games. Brad Marchand leads the Bruins (13-11-3) with three game-winning goals this season and needs one more to tie Patrice Bergeron for second in franchise history (81) behind Johnny Bucyk (88). Marchand, a forward, has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 27 games. Boston will be looking for its third straight win after a 3-2 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Anze Kopitar will look for his fifth multipoint game in his past six when the Kings (14-8-3) go for their fourth win in a row. The Los Angeles captain had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 25 games. The Stars (16-8-0) have also won three straight but announced Wednesday that Tyler Seguin will have hip surgery and be out 4-6 months. The forward has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 19 games this season. Forward Wyatt Johnston had two goals and five assists during a seven-game run that ended in a 2-1 victory at the Utah Hockey Club on Monday. Johnston has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 24 games. A win Wednesday would match Dallas’ longest streak of the season; it won its first four games.

Nashville Predators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS2, FDSNSO)

Mitch Marner can extend his point streak to eight games and match his longest of the season for the Maple Leafs (15-7-2). Marner has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) during his run, which includes six multipoint efforts. The forward leads Toronto with 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 24 games. Auston Matthews will play his third game back after missing nine with an upper-body injury; he scored in a 4-1 win against the Blackhawks on Monday. The Maple Leafs are 9-2-0 in their past 11 games. The Predators (7-12-6) will look to end a four-game skid (0-1-3) that includes three straight overtime losses. Defenseman Roman Josi can extend his point streak to six games; he has eight points (five goals, three assists) during his run.

Other Wednesday game

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET: Victory+, SCRIPPS, KCOP-13, TVAS2)

Ivan Barbashev will look for his sixth goal in seven games for the Golden Knights (16-7-3) in the second of a back-to-back set. The forward scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday and has 28 points (13 goals, 15 assists) in 26 games. Vegas captain Mark Stone could return after missing 13 games with a lower-body injury; the forward has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 13 games this season. Troy Terry can extend his point streak to five games for the Ducks (10-10-3). The forward had three assists in a 4-3 shootout win against the Senators on Sunday. Terry has seven assists in his past four games and has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 23 games.