NHL On Tap: Bedard, Blackhawks host Ovechkin, Capitals

Sunday games

Florida Panthers at Columbus Blue Jackets (1 p.m. ET; BSFL, BSOH, NHLN, SN)

The Blue Jackets (9-15-5) will be without captain Boone Jenner when they host the Florida Panthers (16-8-2) at Nationwide Arena. The forward is expected to be out six weeks with a broken jaw sustained when hit by a shot from defenseman Ivan Provorov in a 5-2 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday. Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 13 goals and is second with 18 points. Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe has six points (three goals, three assists) in a four-game point streak. Florida has won three of its past four games (3-1-0), including 3-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers (4 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, MSGSN)

Evan Bouchard can extend his point streak to 11 games and the Edmonton Oilers (11-12-1) will look for their seventh straight win when they host the New Jersey Devils (14-10-1) at Rogers Place. Bouchard has 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) on a 10-game point streak. He is the first Oilers defenseman to have a 10-game point streak since Paul Coffey, who did it seven times. Oilers captain Connor McDavid has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in an eight-game point streak. Devils captain Nico Hischier has nine points (four goals, five assists) in seven games since returning from a head injury sustained Oct. 27, including two goals in a 4-2 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Washington Capitals at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NBCSCH, SN)

The Capitals are 7-0-2 when scoring the first goal this season. Evgeni Kuznetsov got his 392nd NHL assist on Saturday; he’s tied with Mike Gartner for the fifth most in Capitals history. Anthony Beauvillier, whom the Blackhawks acquired from the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 28, scored his first goal with them in a 3-1 win against the Blues on Saturday. Chicago forward Jason Dickinson has seven goals in his past 10 games.

Nashville Predators at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, BSSO)

The Canadiens (12-12-3) will look for their second consecutive win when they host the Predators (14-13-0). Montreal won 3-2 in a shootout at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and haven’t had two straights wins since Nov. 22-24. Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four games. The Predators had a three-game winning streak end with a 4-0 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Los Angeles Kings at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSW, MSG)

The Kings have not lost in regulation in 12 road games this season (11-0-1). Defenseman Drew Doughty (three goals, two assists) and forward Adrian Kempe (one goal, four assists) each have points in their past four games for Los Angeles. The Rangers are 8-2-0 at home and 9-2-1 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Winnipeg Jets at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, TSN3)

The Jets (15-8-2) will try to extend their winning streak to four games when they visit the Ducks (10-16-0) in the second of a four-game road trip. Jets forward Kyle Connor had two goals in a 4-2 win at the Colorado Avalanche on Friday and has four points (three goals, one assist) in his past two games. The Ducks have one win in their past 11 games (1-10-0) after a 1-0 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. Anaheim is 5-9-0 at Honda Center this season.

Minnesota Wild at Seattle Kraken (9 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSWI, BSN)

The Wild (9-12-4) have lost two straight after winning their first four games under new coach John Hynes, who replaced the fired Dean Evason on Nov. 27. Minnesota lost 4-3 at the Edmonton Oilers on Friday in the third of a four-game road trip. The Wild will be without defenseman Jonas Brodin, who sustained an upper-body injury on a hit from Oilers forward Evander Kane 18 seconds into the third period. The Kraken (8-13-6) have lost seven straight (0-5-2), including 4-3 in overtime to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second of a six-game homestand Saturday.

San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN)

Sharks forward Tomas Hertl has elevated his game in the season-long absence of captain Logan Couture, a forward recovering from a lower-body injury who resumed skating Dec. 6 for what coach David Quinn said was for, "15 minutes". Hertl has scored goals in consecutive games (three and two apiece) and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past four games. The Golden Knights could turn to goalie Jiri Patera for his season debut and third NHL start after Logan Thompson made 19 saves in a 6-1 win at the Dallas Stars on Saturday, his sixth consecutive starts since Adin Hill (lower body) was sidelined Nov. 30.