Utah NHL team already a hit in new market

SALT LAKE CITY -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman sat onstage at Delta Center on Friday with Ryan and Ashley Smith, the owners of Utah’s new NHL team. There were NHL logos on the outside of the arena and “NHL IN UTAH” signs inside. Thousands of seats surrounded a fresh sheet of ice.

Ryan Smith didn’t know how many fans had made deposits for season tickets, because the number had climbed so rapidly since the NHL Board of Governors voted to establish a new franchise in Utah little more than 24 hours before.

“Where are we at?” he asked.

The updated figure was about 22,700.

“OK,” he said. “That’s good.”

That drew laughter from the audience at the press conference, which included Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge and other dignitaries.

Yeah, that’s good -- so good Utah will have to figure out how to accommodate demand. Delta Center was built for basketball. It will start next season with 16,200 for hockey, with 12,000 unobstructed seats. Over the next couple of years, it will be renovated to host 17,500 for hockey.

“We might have to offer partial season-ticket packages and some of that, but that’s exciting,” Ryan Smith said. “I told the players, ‘We’ll get everyone there the first year. It’s your job to keep them there.’”

Bettman said the NHL is thrilled.

“To hear that there are deposits for over 22,000 season tickets is gratifying, don’t you think?” he said. “It’s a great problem to have.”