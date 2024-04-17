NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

Invested more than $14 million in programs, initiatives in U.S., Canada

NHL_2023-24_community-impact
By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The NHL and the National Hockey League Players' Association made major strides toward hockey becoming accessible and enjoyable in new and established markets by investing more than $14 million to numerous community impact programs and initiatives in the United States and Canada.

New records and standards were set during the 2023-24 regular season, with the League attracting an all-time single season high of 22,560,634 fans through games Monday to break the mark of 22,436,532 set last season. Venues were filled to 97 percent capacity for the 32 NHL teams and special events held at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Avicii Arena in Stockholm, T-Mobile Park in Seattle and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Young boys and girls -- at least 40,000 -- tried hockey for the first time through the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund. Cultural celebration and awareness nights covered more than 30 unique themes to recognize heritage including Asian and Pacific Islander, Black history, Hispanic, Indigenous and Native American, Jewish, and Ukrainian. 

"I'm so proud that we're now starting to see these returns," said Rob Knesaurek, NHL senior vice president, youth development and industry growth. "Our league being healthy and we're talking about it's been in the best place ever. We're seeing revenue grow. We're seeing more fans, buildings sold out. Us investing in a variety of things to our clubs has really helped connect to new audiences, bringing them to our games, to watch, to buy (merchandise)."

Kids of all ages get the chance to try out hockey

The timing is immaculate. The IGF is celebrating its 10th anniversary season and has given more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives and provide education to drive awareness and bring hockey to communities throughout North America. The NHL Player Inclusion Coalition held its first inclusion educational tour with the group of 24 current and retired NHL players and women's professional hockey players visiting locker rooms to advance equality and inclusion on and off the ice. Energy toward combating global warming was doubled, Knesaurek championing non-formalized hockey play with many Toronto-based outdoor arenas closed after December thanks to an unseasonably warm winter. 

Even with hockey more welcoming and popularity reaching new heights, there's always the question of what's next. 

"It's not just go in and build something hoping they'll come, but truly connect and anchor to those doing meaningful work," Knesaurek said. "We need think of other solutions and one of them is other ways to play the sport and played on various things. I see us continuing to research new opportunities connecting to new audiences, understanding that inclusion and diversity isn't just philanthropy. It really is growth and working alongside our partners to make our games bigger and better and the best it's ever been."

A game-changer during the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer was the NHL partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to elevate the fundraising pace that included in-game awareness nights hosted by all 32 teams. AstraZeneca was the presenting partner of the NHL Hat Trick Challenge and donated $5,000 for every hat trick with a goal of $500,000.

"They truly brought substantial bandwidth and experience, a reputational lift for us," Knesaurek said of the V Foundation. "They're very sophisticated. They have a variety of different channels to connect with. I think alongside our partnership with the work we've done. We have a new partner with AstraZeneca, the ability to kind of go in and really raise money for such a wonderful cause."

All-Star Youth Hockey Jamboree Celebration

Learn to Play in the United States and First Shift in Canada saw a record-number new registrants and girls’ participation. Future Goals leveraged hockey to teach STEM concepts and reach more than 100,000 students in grades 4-7, its Most Valuable Teacher Program presented by SAP celebrating 60 teachers and contributing $1.2 million to communities. 

The United By Hockey Mobile Museum traveled more than 18,000 miles to every NHL market to discuss the impact of diverse trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders on the game. NHL Street launched affordable and fun activities through ball hockey for kids ages 6-16 with programs ran by 90 operators in 23 states and seven provinces, critical to families who find going to a rink and buying equipment prohibitive. They were shown the way by local YMCAs, Boys & Girls Clubs or independent operators. Thirteen non-NHL markets operated programs including Alabama, Indiana, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. 

"Street is an amazing example of a bridge into hockey," Knesaurek said. "It allows communities to put the jersey on to connect. It allows our clubs to go into these communities and show them that they're good corporate citizens and they want them to feel a connection back to the brand."

