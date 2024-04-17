NHL, NHLPA makes huge impact on communities throughout 2023-24 season

The timing is immaculate. The IGF is celebrating its 10th anniversary season and has given more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives and provide education to drive awareness and bring hockey to communities throughout North America. The NHL Player Inclusion Coalition held its first inclusion educational tour with the group of 24 current and retired NHL players and women's professional hockey players visiting locker rooms to advance equality and inclusion on and off the ice. Energy toward combating global warming was doubled, Knesaurek championing non-formalized hockey play with many Toronto-based outdoor arenas closed after December thanks to an unseasonably warm winter.

Even with hockey more welcoming and popularity reaching new heights, there's always the question of what's next.

"It's not just go in and build something hoping they'll come, but truly connect and anchor to those doing meaningful work," Knesaurek said. "We need think of other solutions and one of them is other ways to play the sport and played on various things. I see us continuing to research new opportunities connecting to new audiences, understanding that inclusion and diversity isn't just philanthropy. It really is growth and working alongside our partners to make our games bigger and better and the best it's ever been."

A game-changer during the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer was the NHL partnering with the V Foundation for Cancer Research to elevate the fundraising pace that included in-game awareness nights hosted by all 32 teams. AstraZeneca was the presenting partner of the NHL Hat Trick Challenge and donated $5,000 for every hat trick with a goal of $500,000.

"They truly brought substantial bandwidth and experience, a reputational lift for us," Knesaurek said of the V Foundation. "They're very sophisticated. They have a variety of different channels to connect with. I think alongside our partnership with the work we've done. We have a new partner with AstraZeneca, the ability to kind of go in and really raise money for such a wonderful cause."