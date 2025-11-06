NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition registration open now to all Florida college students

Outdoor NHL hockey is coming to Florida in January and February and to celebrate, the NHL and NHL Players' Association are giving college and university students across the state to chance to participate in the NHL/NHLPA Innovation Competition presented by SAP in partnership with ESPN Take Back Sports.

The competition is a groundbreaking collegiate competition designed to inspire students to reimagine the future of hockey by challenging participants to develop creative ideas that help grow the game through three core Innovation Pillars: Supporting the People Who Power Sport, Expanding Spaces for Play, and Putting Fun Back at the Center of Sport.

Students are encouraged to explore solutions that reimagine how coaches, referees, and volunteers are supported; how communities can create more accessible and inclusive spaces for play; and how hockey can once again prioritize joy, creativity, and friendship for kids and families.

The top six finalist teams will present their ideas live at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports at the Walt Disney World Resort on Jan. 22, 2026.