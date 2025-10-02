NHL, Nex Playground partner on NHL Puck Rush

SAN FRANCISCO – Nex, the leading motion technology and entertainment company, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced the launch of NHL Puck Rush, the first-ever sports league title for Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together. To make the console more accessible, Nex Playground will be expanding retail availability into Canada later this month.

“Partnering with the National Hockey League to bring NHL Puck Rush to fans marks an important milestone as we expand into Canadian retailers,” said David Lee, CEO and co-founder of Nex. “In Canada, hockey is more than a sport - it’s part of Canadian culture. Nex Playground was designed to create experiences that bring people together in active, engaging ways, and with NHL Puck Rush, we’re giving fans a whole new way to connect with the game and their favorite teams.”

In NHL Puck Rush, players connect with their favorite NHL teams through a dynamic, interactive game that syncs directly with the excitement of each NHL season. Players take on the challenge of scoring as many goals as possible in a limited timeframe. Designed for ages six and up, NHL Puck Rush delivers an intense, full-body gameplay experience that combines physical activity, competitive spirit, and NHL fandom in one immersive motion game.

“The NHL is partnering with NEX Playground to offer kids an imaginative and safe way to play hockey, right in their living room,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation. “In a time where playing sports can come with significant time commitments and pressure, we’re excited to release a style of fun, casual play where hockey families – alongside those who have yet to experience the thrill of the NHL, can blast slapshots without needing a hockey stick.”

NHL Puck Rush will launch with the below features, with regular programming to be introduced over time, including for tentpole NHL events.

Fan-Favorite NHL Teams - NHL Puck Rush allows players to virtually support and compete on behalf of their favorite NHL teams. By earning points during play, fans contribute to their team’s overall standing on the game’s leaderboard, fueling rivalries throughout the season.

Exclusive In-Game Items – During gameplay, players can unlock their favorite team’s jerseys, sticks, pucks, mascots, and more as they progress and earn experience points based on performance.