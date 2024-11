NHL nationally televised games for week of Nov. 25

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

The Capitals have lost two straight games without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, a forward expected to be out 4-6 weeks with a broken leg. They still have Dylan Strome, who leads them with 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) and is on pace to break his NHL career high of 67 set last season. Anthony Cirelli has scored six goals on a five-game goal streak for the Lightning, who will be completing a three-game homestand.

Vegas Golden Knights at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, ALT, SN360)

The Golden Knights will be completing a five-game road trip. They are led by Jack Eichel, who hasn't gotten as much attention as others this season but is in the race for the Hart Trophy with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists) and a plus-10 rating in 21 games. He had four assists in a season-opening 8-4 win against Colorado on Oct. 9. The Avalanche appear to have turned their season around by winning six of seven including an impressive 7-4 victory against the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday. Eichel (17 points; four goals, 13 assists) and Colorado forward Nathan MacKinnon (19 points; eight goals, 11 assists) will play one another for the 18th time in the NHL. MacKinnon and the Avalanche are 11-5-1 against Eichel and the Golden Knights (6-11-0).