22 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the seventh week of the season.

In total, 22 games will be carried nationally by ESPN, TNT, SN and/or TVAS this week including the 2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday, a TNT doubleheader featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche at the Minnesota Wild.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS): The Bruins will play their 100th regular-season game of the calendar year dating back to last season. They're 78-13-7 for an NHL-best 163 points and .832 points percentage, with forward David Pastrnak's 72 goals leading all skaters in that span. Boston has won 50 games in consecutive calendar years for the third time in team history (2018-19; 1971-73). The Panthers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday for their 1,000th win (1,000-925-223 with 142 ties) since joining the NHL in the 1993-94 season. Matthew Tkachuk's 40 multipoint games since the start of 2022-23 trail only Connor McDavid (48), Leon Draisaitl (43), Nathan MacKinnon (42) and Pastrnak (42).

Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (9:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, TNT): The Stars play the finale of consecutive games against three of the NHL elite as part of a five-game homestand. The Golden Knights visit American Airlines Center two days after the New York Rangers, following Dallas blowing a 3-0 lead and allowing six unanswered goals in a 6-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Vegas is 2-4-1 after going undefeated in regulation through its first 12 games (11-0-1). Forward Jack Eichel has 48 goals and 110 points in 120 games since debuting with the Golden Knights on Feb. 16, 2022, each the most among Vegas skaters during that span.

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Pittsburgh Penguins at Buffalo Sabres (6 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS): The 2023 NHL Thanksgiving Showdown commences with the Penguins (1,998-1,798-173 with 383 ties) two victories from becoming the ninth team to win 2,000 games. Captain Sidney Crosby has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 17 games and is on pace for 107 this season. Two players in NHL history have reached 100 at age 36 or older: Gordie Howe (103 in 1968-69) and Joe Sakic (100 in 2006-07). Rasmus Dahlin leads Sabres defensemen with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and is sixth (248 points) in team history at the position.

Colorado Avalanche at Minnesota Wild (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS): The Wild play their first game since getting swept by the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs at the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal and return home on a five-game losing streak (0-3-2). Cale Makar is the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist milestone, doing so in 254 games for the Avalanche to break the mark set by Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (263). Kirill Kaprizov's 119 goals are tied with Andrew Brunette for fifth-most in Wild history. His 10 goals in 14 regular-season games against the Avalanche are his most against one opponent, and his five-game goal streak against Colorado since Jan. 17, 2022 (seven goals) trails two players since Minnesota joined the NHL in 2000-01: Brian Rolston (six against the Los Angeles Kings) and Marian Gaborik (six against the Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes).

SATURDAY NOV. 25

Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC): The Maple Leafs and Penguins play for the first time this season, with No. 1 NHL Draft picks Auston Matthews (2016) and Crosby (2005) facing off for the 15th time since Matthews joined the League. Toronto's forward is expected to play his 500th NHL game, and his 14 goals are tied with Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor for the NHL lead. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 16 games against Crosby and the Penguins. Crosby has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) going head-to-head with Matthews. William Nylander's 17-game point streak is tied with McDavid (2021-22) for the longest season-opening run by an active NHL player. He also has a point in 19 consecutive regular-season games, the third-longest stretch in Maple Leafs history behind Mitchell Marner (23 games in 2022-23) and Babe Dye (20 from 1921-22 to 1922-23).

Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, TVAS, CBC): Mikael Backlund (187 goals, 312 assists in 925 games) enters the week one point shy from becoming the 11th player in Calgary/Atlanta Flames history with 500.

Vancouver Canucks at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY): Elias Pettersson is the third player in Canucks history and second this season with 20 assists in 18 or fewer games, joining Hughes (16 games in 2023-24 and 17 in 2022-23) and Henrik Sedin (17 in 2010-11). Sharks goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 45 saves in a 5-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at SAP Center on Nov. 16. It was his third game with at least 40 in his NHL career (44 on Dec. 3, 2019, at the Florida Panthers; 40 on Jan. 30, 2022, at the New York Islanders).

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY NOV. 20

Edmonton Oilers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TVAS-D, SN)

Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, NESN, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1)

San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNP, NBCSCA)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22

Edmonton Oilers at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN)

Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN1)

Lightning captain Steven Stamkos had 30 goals in 42 games against the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers. Only Alex Ovechkin (53 in 71 games) and Vincent Lecavalier (34 in 79) have scored more.

Calgary Flames at Nashville Predators (9 p.m. ET; BSSO, SN360)

FRIDAY, NOV. 24

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (1 p.m. ET; BSDET, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSP, MSG)

The Rangers are home for the first time since Nov. 12, a 4-3 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Chris Kreider has scored 160 goals (regular season and playoffs combined) at the current Madison Square Garden, which is tied with Brian Leetch for the second-most in NHL history behind Rod Gilbert (165). Artemi Panarin scored twice in a 5-3 win against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday to extend his season-opening point streak to 15 games and break Gilbert's Rangers record of 14 set in 1972-73.

Los Angeles Kings at Anaheim Ducks (3:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSW, BSSC, SNP, SNO, SNE, SN1)

Calgary Flames at Dallas Stars (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSW, SNW, SNO, SNE)

SATURDAY NOV. 25

Boston Bruins at New York Rangers (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, MSG, SN)

SUNDAY NOV. 26

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks (2 p.m. ET; BSMW, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN, BSSC, BSSD)

McDavid has a point in nine straight games against the Ducks (eight goals, 13 assists) since Nov. 10, 2019. One more and the Ducks will be the fourth NHL team he's had an active streak of at least 10 games against (New Jersey Devils, 13; Predators, 12).