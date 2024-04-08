23 games to be nationally televised this week

Each Monday throughout the 2023-24 NHL season, NHL.com will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised that week. Today, a look at games for the 27th week of the season.

In total, 23 games will be carried nationally by ABC, ESPN, TNT, Sportsnet, NHL Network, RDS and/or TVA Sports. ESPN has the Washington Capitals playing the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday with each team contending for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. The Pittsburgh Penguins are also in the hunt and conclude a Saturday tripleheader against the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena with a chance to overcome one of the largest deficits outside the playoff bracket in NHL history.

Turner Sports presents the first-ever MultiVersus NHL Face-Off, exclusively on truTV and MAX, when the Colorado Avalanche visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday.

TUESDAY, APRIL 9

Washington Capitals at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; ESPN): The Capitals, Red Wings, Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers are in a battle for the final wild card in the East. The Red Wings (38-31-8) hold it, one point ahead of the Penguins, Flyers and Capitals after a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres in Detroit on Sunday.

Washington (36-30-11) is 0-4-2 in its past six after losing 2-1 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Capital One Arena on Sunday. Alex Ovechkin remains one goal from setting an NHL record for most 30-goal seasons with 18. The 38-year-old left wing has scored at least 30 goals in all but one of his 19 NHL seasons, including each of his first 15.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SNE, SNO, SNW, TNT, MAX, SCRIPPS): A potential preview of the Western Conference First Round with the Oilers (47-24-5) second in the Pacific Division and the Golden Knights (42-26-8) one point behind the third-place Los Angeles Kings. Vegas eliminated Edmonton in six games of the 2023 second round on its way to winning the Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid is one assist from becoming the fourth skater in NHL history with 100 in one season (Wayne Gretzky, 11 times; Mario Lemieux, 1988-89; Bobby Orr, 1970-71). The Oilers captain (130 points) is third in the race for the Art Ross Trophy behind Nikita Kucherov (136) and Nathan MacKinnon (133).

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

New York Islanders at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360, TVAS): The Islanders (35-27-15) have surged into the playoff picture looking for their fifth appearance in six seasons, a stretch that includes the 2020 Eastern Conference Final and 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinal, both runs ending in losses to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Coach Patrick Roy is 16-12-4 since replacing Lane Lambert on Jan. 20 and is trying to help the Islanders clinch a berth after an in-season coaching change for the first time in their history.

The Rangers (53-21-4) hold a three-point lead over the Bruins and Dallas Stars for the Presidents' Trophy and are among the top three teams in the race that are part of ABC's tripleheader with the Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN360) and Boston visiting Pittsburgh.

Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, BSDET): The Maple Leafs (44-23-9) begin the week three points shy of 100 for a team-record third straight season and on track to play either the Bruins or Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference First Round for the fourth time since Auston Matthews made his NHL debut in 2016-17.

Matthews is one goal from tying Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08) for the highest single-season total among active players and six from being the ninth 70-goal scorer in NHL history. Toronto is third in the Atlantic Division, five behind second-place Florida with two games in hand and has six games remaining.

Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+): The Penguins (36-30-11) held the second wild card from the East on Saturday, the second day since the second week of the season (Nov. 14) they've been inside the bracket. Their largest deficit was 10 points through games played March 4, when they were 27-24-8 (62 points) and were at least nine out for nearly one-third of the month of March, including as recently as March 27. The largest deficit a team has overcome in its final 11 games to make the playoffs is seven by the 1977-78 Colorado Rockies. Two teams under the wild-card format (since 2013-14) have rallied from at least five points out within their last 11 games: the 2018-19 Colorado Avalanche (six in 11 games) and 2013-14 Stars (five in 10).

Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2): The Canucks (47-22-8) lead the Oilers by three points for first in the Pacific but are 5-5-1 since March 13. They're looking to win the division for the first time since 2012-13 and 11th since joining the NHL for the 1970-71 season. The Oilers haven't finished first since their Stanley Cup-winning season of 1986-87, the last of their six straight division titles.

SUNDAY, APRIL 14

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT): The NHL, TNT Sports and Warner Bros. Games team for the first-ever MultiVersus NHL Face-Off, real-time animation featuring Warner Bros. Discovery characters including Bugs Bunny, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman playing with avatars of MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault, among others. The rink for the alternate telecast will be dynamic and incorporate rotating elements based on environments from the MultiVersus game, such as the Space Jam Court, Adventure Time Tree Fort, Sky Arena and Trophy's E.D.G.E.

The Avalanche (48-24-6) lost to the Stars 7-4 in Denver on Sunday to fall five points behind first-place Dallas in the Central Division.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

MONDAY

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; SN1, TVAS2, SN-PIT)

Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, SCRIPPS)

TUESDAY

Ottawa Senators at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, TSN5, RDS2)

Philadelphia Flyers at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP+)

Minnesota Wild at Colorado Avalanche (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN)

WEDNESDAY

Chicago Blackhawks at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSCH+, TVAS-D)

THURSDAY

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN5, RDS2)

Montreal Canadiens at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN2, RDS)

FRIDAY

Carolina Hurricanes at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS)

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks (10 p.m. ET; KCOP-13, SN1)

Minnesota Wild at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSNX, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE)

SUNDAY

Seattle Kraken at St. Louis Blues (1 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT)

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks (6 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH, SNO, SNE, TVAS)

Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS)