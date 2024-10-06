NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 6

* The Devils left Prague with a pair of wins to start the season after earning back-to-back victories at the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

* Devils rookie defenseman Seamus Casey was presented Player of the Game honors by franchise icon Patrik Elias after scoring his first career NHL goal.

* The 2024-25 regular season will continue in North America on Tuesday with a tripleheader on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports that will include the first game in Utah Hockey Club franchise history.

HUGHES, CASEY AND COTTER LIFT DEVILS TO GLOBAL SERIES SWEEP

Jack Hughes led the offense with a pair of assists, while rookie defenseman Seamus Casey potted his first career goal and new forward Paul Cotter netted the winner – his second goal in as many games – to lift the Devils to back-to-back wins in Prague, Czechia to conclude the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

* Hughes (114-169—283 in 308 GP), who will not turn 24 until May 14, surpassed Wilf Paiement (168 in 361 GP) for the third-most assists before age 24 in franchise history behind only Kirk Muller (265 in 450 GP) and Scott Gomez (195 in 344 GP). It marked the 41st career multi-assist game of Hughes’ career – the only player in franchise history with more prior to age 24 is Muller (56).

* One day after taking his rookie lap during his League debut, Casey scored his first career goal. He became the most recent young defenseman to make an impact on the Devils – this marks the third consecutive campaign a New Jersey blueliner has scored their first career goal at age 20 or younger. The others: Simon Nemec (19 years, 295 days in 2023-24) and Luke Hughes (19 years, 216 days in 2022-23).

* Casey, who was named Player of the Game, was born in Miami, Fla. His path to the NHL included playing minor hockey in Florida and Michigan, two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and two seasons with the University of Michigan. In 2023-24, Casey helped Team USA win gold at the World Junior Championship and was named to the Big Ten First All-Star Team in the NCAA, paving the way for his breakthrough to the NHL this season.

MORE FROM PRAGUE

* Tage Thompson opened the scoring for the Sabres. He has been Buffalo’s goals leader in each of the past three seasons and can become the third player in franchise history to lead the team in goals for four straight campaigns. He would join Thomas Vanek (5 from 2006-07 to 2010-11) and Miroslav Satan (6 from 1998-99 to 2003-04).

* Sheldon Keefe joined Jacques Lemaire (4-0-0), Pat Burns (3-0-0), Jim Schoenfeld (3-0-0), Bill MacMillan (3-0-0) and Kevin Constantine (2-0-0) as the sixth head coach to win his first two games with the Devils franchise.

* Keefe (4-0-0 in 4 GP) also became the first coach in NHL history to win four regular-season games contested outside North America (at any point), surpassing John Hynes (3-0-0), Paul Maurice (3-1-0) and Tom Renney (3-1-0) on that list. Keefe, Hynes and Maurice are the only head coaches to win at least each of their first three NHL regular-season games contested overseas.

* Devils all-time points leader and two-time Stanley Cup champion Patrik Elias (Trebic, Czechia) announced the New Jersey starters in the dressing room prior to the game while urging the team to get a win for fellow Czechia native Ondrej Palat, who missed the game because of the birth of his second child. Elias then dropped the ceremonial first puck alongside Devils captain Nico Hischier and Sabres rookie Jiri Kulich (Kadan, Czechia), who was appearing in just his second career NHL game.

REGULAR SEASON CONTINUES TUESDAY WITH ESPN TRIPLEHEADER

With the first set of regular-season games overseas completed, the 2024-25 season shifts to North America on Tuesday starting with an ESPN tripleheader that will also be broadcast nationally in Canada on Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

* Opening night in North America will be capped by the inaugural game of the NHL’s newest franchise – Utah Hockey Club – with ESPN airing live from celebrations in Salt Lake City throughout all three games of its tripleheader coverage. Country star Shaboozey will help Utah open its inaugural season with a free pre-game concert (5:30 p.m. MT) before Delta Center officially opens the doors to ticketed guests. Portions of the performance will appear on broadcast.

* Other highlights of opening night in North America will include Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campbell, who will become the first woman to coach in the NHL; Florida beginning the defense of the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship against a Boston team they faced in each of the last two postseasons; Connor Bedard looking to follow up his Calder Trophy-winning season on a team with a multitude of veteran additions; and a St. Louis team that will feature the brother duo of Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph, alongside other offseason additions that include previous teammates Ryan Suter and Radek Faksa (from DAL) as well as Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg (from EDM).