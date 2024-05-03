NHL Morning Skate for May 3

* William Nylander and Joseph Woll led the Maple Leafs to a second straight one-goal win as Toronto rallied from a 3-1 series deficit to force the first Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

* The Maple Leafs became the 65th team in NHL history to force a Game 7 after facing a 3-1 series deficit. The winner-take-all showdown has been a 50-50 split to date: the club that trailed has won 32 times, as has the team that led.

* The Predators and Golden Knights can follow the Maple Leafs’ lead and force this year’s second and third Game 7s when they host the Canucks and Stars on Friday.

* Thursday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes on Toronto’s victory as well as tomorrow’s winner-take-all showdown at TD Garden.

Toronto forces first Game 7 of 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

William Nylander notched both tallies to snap a lengthy goal drought dating to the regular season and Joseph Woll (22 saves) was a bulwark in the Buds’ crease once again as the hosts forced the first Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner-take-all showdown between Toronto and Boston will take place at TD Garden on Saturday, May 4 (8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

* Nylander became the fourth player in franchise history to account for each of the Maple Leafs’ goals in a win to stave off elimination, following Darcy Tucker (Game 5 of 2002 CF), Dave Keon (Game 7 of 1964 SF) and Ken Doraty (Game 5 of 1933 SF). Nylander was the first Toronto player with multiple goals in a victory to evade elimination since Joe Nieuwendyk (Game 7 of 2004 CQF).

* Woll, who nearly became the third rookie in franchise history with a shutout in a potential elimination contest following Felix Potvin (Game 7 of 1993 DF) and John Ross Roach (Game 4 of 1922 SCF & Game 2 of 1922 NHLF), improved to 2-0 in three appearances this postseason with a 0.86 goals-against average and .964 save percentage. Woll became the fourth Toronto rookie to win multiple elimination contests, joining Potvin (2 in 1993), Gord McRae (2 in 1975) and Roach (2 in 1922).

* The Maple Leafs forced a Game 7 after facing a 3-1 series deficit for the fourth time in franchise history, following the 2018 First Round, 2013 Conference Quarterfinals and 1942 Stanley Cup Final – Toronto fell to Boston in the 2018 and 2013 series but defeated Detroit during the 1942 finale to capture the club’s fourth championship. The Maple Leafs became the first franchise in NHL history to force a Game 7 after facing a 3-1 series deficit three times against the same opponent.

* The Maple Leafs and Bruins will battle in their sixth all-time Game 7 and third over the last six years (also 2019 R1, 2018 R1, 2013 CQF, 1959 SF & 1941 SF). Toronto’s only victory versus Boston was in the 1959 series finale when Gerry Ehman got the go-ahead goal on former Maple Leafs goaltender Harry Lumley with 2:33 remaining in regulation.

QUICK CLICKS

* Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the passing of Frank Bonello

* Stanley Cup Playoff bracket second chance starts at conclusion of First Round

* 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round will begin Sunday

* First Round on ESPN nets up 14% through 21 games

* Frederik Andersen, Connor Ingram and Oliver Kylington voted Masterton Trophy finalists

WILL WE SEE MORE GAME 7s IN THE WEST?

A pair of First Round series in the Western Conference headlines Friday's action in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Canucks and Predators have skated to three consecutive one-goal games including a third-period rally by Nashville in Game 5 to stave off elimination, while the reigning champions return to T-Mobile Arena with the hope of doing the same and competing in a Game 7 for the third time in franchise history.

* Canucks captain Quinn Hughes (0-5—5 in 5 GP) has produced nearly a point per game in his playoff career (2-19—21 in 22 GP) and looks to guide Vancouver to the Second Round. Hughes, who sits one assist shy of becoming the first defenseman in franchise history with six in a single playoff series, can help his club lock in their third postseason meeting against Edmonton and first since the 1992 Division Finals.

* Nashville, which also skated to a one-goal victory in Game of 5 of the 2011 Conference Semifinals to stay alive against Vancouver, eyes a different end result during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs by forcing a Game 7. Alexandre Carrier’s first career playoff goal was the winner in Game 5 and he is one of 11 unique Predators goal scorers in the opening round – tied with the 2017 Stanley Cup Final (vs. PIT) for the second most in a single series in franchise history and one back of the 2011 Conference Quarterfinals (12 vs. ANA).

* The Golden Knights face a series deficit for the first time since Game 1 of the 2023 First Round and enter a potential elimination game for the first time since Game 6 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals. The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be the third consecutive postseason the reigning champions require a seventh-and-deciding game to advance past the opening round; the Avalanche fell to the Kraken in 2023, while the Lightning edged the Maple Leafs in 2022.

* The Stars have captured three straight wins against the Golden Knights and sit one victory shy of consecutive appearances in the Second Round (CF loss in 2023). Jake Oettinger has played a pivotal part in Dallas’ string of success and has not allowed a goal in the third period or overtime in each of his first five games of the postseason. The longest such stretch to begin a playoff year in NHL history is shared between Curtis Joseph (7 GP in 1999 w/ TOR) and Don Simmons (7 GP in 1958 w/ BOS).