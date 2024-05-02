Stanley Cup Playoff bracket 2nd chance starts at conclusion of 1st round

More than 1.1 million submitted to date, up nearly 14 percent from 2023

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Fans vying for the perfect bracket – or those who missed the opportunity to complete their brackets – in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge presented by Betway have another chance to fine-tune and submit their predictions. Now, for only the second time ever, fans can start fresh with a new bracket or attempt to perfect their picks with the Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway.  At the conclusion of the First Round, fans will be able to submit a new bracket at NHL.com/Bracket with their predictions for the remainder of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Once the Second Round matchups for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set, fans can start creating and submitting new brackets containing their predictions for the remainder of the postseason online or via the NHL App. Brackets will be locked at 6:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 8. Fans that submit Second Chance Brackets will have the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.

Hockey fans submitted more than 1.1 million brackets in the initial 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge, an increase of 13.77% year over year. Fans were tasked with predicting the winner of each series through the Stanley Cup Final as well as the number of games for each First Round series.

The full breakdown of fan selections to win the Stanley Cup based on early bracket submissions, in order (teams in italics have been eliminated):

Champion Selected

% of Total

New York Rangers

15.8%

Dallas Stars

13.4%

Edmonton Oilers

12.9%

Carolina Hurricanes

9.8%

Vancouver Canucks

8.0%

Florida Panthers

7.8%

Colorado Avalanche

7.2%

Boston Bruins

6.9%

Toronto Maple Leafs

5.7%

Winnipeg Jets

3.8%

Vegas Golden Knights

2.9%

Tampa Bay Lightning

2.1%

Washington Capitals

1.0%

Nashville Predators

1.0%

Los Angeles Kings

.9%

New York Islanders

.9%

All prizes are subject to confirmation of eligibility and compliance with winner notification requirements, and tiebreaker rules apply in the event of a tie. There is no purchase necessary to participate in the Bracket Challenge. For Official Rules, visit NHL.com/Bracket.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge experience was developed in conjunction with Low6, an NHL free to play gaming provider.

