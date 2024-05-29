NHL Morning Skate for May 29

* Florida and New York required overtime for a third consecutive contest, but it was Sam Reinhart and the Panthers who prevailed this time as the hosts evened their Eastern Conference Final series.

* Anders Lee of the Islanders was named the 2023-24 recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy on Tuesday. The winner of the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy will be announced Thursday.

* Connor McDavid and the Oilers look continue their success following a loss this postseason and even the Western Conference Final against Jason Robertson and the Stars, who aim to return home with a 3-1 series lead.

REINHART RECORDS QUICK POWER-PLAY GOAL IN OVERTIME AS PANTHERS PREVAIL

Sam Reinhart converted on a tic-tac-toe passing play just 72 seconds into overtime as Florida pulled even in its Eastern Conference Final series against New York.

* Reinhart scored the fastest goal from the start of an overtime period in franchise playoff history, besting the previous mark set by Matthew Tkachuk in Game 2 of the 2023 Conference Finals (1:51). Reinhart recorded his second career postseason overtime goal (also Game 3 of 2023 R2) and became the third player in club history with more than one, joining teammates Carter Verhaeghe (5) and Tkachuk (3).

* Reinhart (3-0—3 in 4 GP) has three power-play goals over his past two games and is tied with Verhaeghe (3-3—6 in 4 GP) for the team lead in tallies against the Rangers. Verhaeghe has the second-most points by a Panthers player in a Conference Finals, behind Dave Lowry versus the Penguins in 1996 (3-4—7 in 7 GP).

* The series between Florida and New York marked the third time in NHL history where three consecutive contests during a round before the Stanley Cup Final required overtime, following the 2001 Conference Finals between Colorado and St. Louis (Game 3-5) as well as the 1933 Semifinals between Boston and Toronto (Game 1-3). Tkachuk’s father, Keith, skated in all three contests with the Blues during the 2001 series.

* The Eastern Conference Final shifts back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). When a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs round is tied 2-2, the victor in Game 5 goes on to win the series nearly 80% of the time (231-62; .788) including a 50-15 (.769) record during the round before the Final.

LEADER LEE LAURELED WITH 2023-24 KING CLANCY MEMORIAL TROPHY

Islanders captain Anders Lee was named the 2023-24 recipient of the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” Click here to read more.

SUNOHARA CONTINUES TO LEAVE MARK ON HOCKEY WORLD

Vicky Sunohara, one of the Canada’s most decorated women's national hockey team players, continues to make her impact on hockey through her role of head coach of the University of Toronto’s women’s program. She is proud of her Japanese roots and received the 2023 Sakura Award from the Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre. Read more about Sunohara as part of NHL.com's celebration of Asian & Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

QUICK CLICKS

* NHL DataCast powered by AWS calls Connor McDavid logging postseason’s fastest skating speed

* Dan Bylsma hired as coach of Kraken, replaces Dave Hakstol

* Don Waddell named Blue Jackets president, GM; left same position with Hurricanes

* Start times set for 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Western Conference Final Games 5, 6 and 7

* #NHLStats: Live Updates – May 28, 2024

OILERS LOOK TO EVEN SERIES AT ROGERS PLACE

The Oilers will look to even the 2024 Western Conference Final on home ice Wednesday, while the Stars can move within one win of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2020. Edmonton has a 4-1 record following a loss this postseason and has not lost three consecutive postseason games since being swept by the Avalanche in the 2022 Conference Finals.

* Jason Robertson (3) and Wyatt Johnston (1) accounted for four of Dallas’ five goals in Game 3, with Robertson recording his first career playoff hat trick. The most goals by an active player in a two-game span during the Conference Finals/Semifinals is five, achieved by Evgeni Malkin in Game 2 and 3 of the 2009 Conference Finals. Meanwhile, Johnston sits tied for the League lead in road goals through the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with six – only three players in franchise history have recorded more in a postseason: Joe Pavelski (10 in 2020), Steve Payne (9 in 1981) and Neal Broten (7 in 1991).

* Connor McDavid (3-10—13 in 5 GP) and Leon Draisaitl (4-7—11 in 5 GP) are currently averaging 2.60 and 2.20 points, respectively, in games following a loss this postseason and own an all-time record of 15-12. McDavid (18-33—51 in 27 GP) enters Wednesday tied with Jari Kurri (26-25—51 in 35 GP) for the second-most points following a loss by an Oilers player, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (15-44—59 in 28 GP).

