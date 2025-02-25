NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 25

* Mark Scheifele scored the overtime winner and became the franchise's new goals leader as the League-leading Jets extended the NHL’s longest win streak this season to 10 contests.

* Darcy Kuemper earned his eighth straight victory at Crypto.com Arena and tied the franchise mark for the longest home winning streak in Kings history.

* The Gr8 Chase continues Tuesday as Alex Ovechkin looks to record his 19th 30-goal season and inch closer to capturing the NHL goals record when the Capitals face the Flames on a 12-game night.

SCHEIFELE SETS FRANCHISE RECORD, HELPS JETS EXTEND WIN STREAK

The Sharks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead but Josh Morrissey pulled the Jets even with only 26 seconds remaining in regulation, setting the stage for Mark Scheifele to score the overtime winner and set the franchise goals record as Winnipeg extended the NHL’s longest win streak of the season to 10 contests. In the process, the Jets (41-14-3, 85 points) overtook the idle Capitals (38-11-8, 84 points) for first place in the League standings and tied them for the most comeback wins among all teams this season (19).

* Scheifele scored his 32nd goal of 2024-25 and leapfrogged Brayden Point and Sam Reinhart (both w/ 31) for the third most among all players this season behind only Leon Draisaitl (42) and William Nylander (33). It also marked his 16th career overtime tally, which is tied for the eighth most in NHL history.

* At the opposite end of the rink, Connor Hellebuyck extended his win streak to seven games – the longest by a goaltender this season – and tied Laurent Brossoit (7 GP in 2018-19) for the second longest in Jets/Thrashers history. Hellebuyck holds the franchise record with a nine-game stretch in 2017-18.

BYFIELD, KUEMPER HELP KINGS EARN THIRD-PERIOD COMEBACK VICTORY

Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves and Quinton Byfield (0-4—4) factored on four of his team’s five goals as the Kings erased a 2-1 deficit to earn their sixth third period comeback win of the season. The only teams with more are the Flyers (8), Ducks (7), Utah Hockey Club (7) and Golden Knights (7).

* Kuemper earned his eighth straight victory at Crypto.com Arena and tied Kelly Hrudey (8 GP in 1991-92 & 1990-91) for the longest home win streak in Kings history.

TKACHUK APPEARS ON THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed what it meant for him to represent his country at the 4 Nations Face-Off alongside his brother as well as to have his family witness him hoist the Stanley Cup with Florida last year. Click here to watch the segment.

THE GR8 CHASE, CANADA REUNION ON ESPN+ ON TAP FOR TUESDAY

Tuesday offers a dozen games on the NHL slate including Alex Ovechkin looking to follow up Sunday’s hat trick at home as the Capitals can match a franchise record when they continue their five-game homestand against Calgary – Ovechkin enters the contest 13 goals from completing The Gr8 Chase and passing Wayne Gretzky on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Also Tuesday on ESPN, less than a week after winning the 4 Nations Face-Off together, Connor McDavid and his Oilers visit head coach Jon Cooper, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli and the Lightning on ESPN+, Hulu and SN1.

* Ovechkin’s chase of Gretzky’s record sees the Capitals captain and leading goal scorer not only look to rewrite the record book but also help his team capture a Presidents’ Trophy. Ovechkin (29-17—46 in 41 GP) needs one goal to reach 30 for the 19th time – which would expand on an NHL record he already owns for most career 30-goal seasons.

* Ovechkin (age 39) can become the fourth player in NHL history to score 30 goals at age 39 or older, in which he would join Gordie Howe (3x), Johnny Bucyk and Teemu Selanne.

* McDavid, who scored the 4 Nations Face-Off winning goal for Canada, enters Tuesday’s contest against the Lightning three assists shy of 700 in his career (357-697—1,054 in 696 GP) – a milestone only eight active players have reached. The Oilers captain can become the third-fastest player in NHL history to 700 assists behind Wayne Gretzky (478 GP) and Mario Lemieux (579 GP).

FOUR DAYS UNTIL 2025 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES

The countdown continues to tick away until Columbus and Detroit march into Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on March 1 (6 p.m. ET on ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). The number of days remaining until the League’s first outdoor game in the state of Ohio is four, which are the total seasons in the NHL contested by Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond.